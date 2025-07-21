Spy x Family chapter 120: Hemlock joins the City Hall as Yor confesses her feelings for Loid

With the release of Spy x Family chapter 120, the manga made some huge developments. The story not only saw Director Matthew McMahon recruit Hemlock into the Berlint City Hall to help improve his social skills, but also saw Yor Forger confess her feelings about Loid to Anya.

The manga's previous chapter saw the Forgers go on another date on Yor's suggestion. She wanted to drink the wine that helped her before with pain, but failed to find it. Fortunately, Hemlock later delivered Gypsie's salve to her, helping her ease the pain. It was later revealed that Yor wanted her marriage to Loid to be more than just an arrangement.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 120: Loid plans to understand Yor

Hemlock and McMahon as seen in Spy x Family chapter 120 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 120 began with Yor's friends, Millie, Sharon, and Camilla, questioning her about the long-haired blonde man she had met during her date with her husband, Loid. Just as Yor realized that her colleagues had seen her with Hemlock, Director Matthew McMahon resolved the problem by quickly inviting Hemlock to the office.

As revealed by him, the Shopkeeper wanted Hemlock to join the Berlint City Hall as an employee to improve his social skills. Hence, McMahon introduced Hemlock to others as Mr. Jones, a new employee who had transferred to their office two days ago. With that, the Director also claimed that he was the one who asked Hemlock to deliver a package to Yor.

Twilight as seen in Spy x Family chapter 120 (Image via Shueisha)

As expected, Hemlock was against this development, but had to adhere to the plan to be on the Shopkeeper's good side. Amidst this, Millie became interested in Hemlock and asked him out for dinner. While Yor was happy with this development, McMahon warned her that Hemlock would be asked to leave with a "transfer" if he failed to play his part. McMahon also commented that not everyone was cut out to act in certain roles.

Elsewhere, around the same time, Twilight looked distracted while being debriefed by Sylvia Sherwood. The WISE agents suspected that Loid was having trouble with Operation Strix. Using this opportunity, Fiona tried to launch her Neo Strix operation, one that would see her play the wife role. Surprisingly, Loid saw that as a sensible move, but was later convinced to continue his operation as it is. Hence, Loid planned to develop a complete understanding of Yor.

Anya Forger as seen in Spy x Family chapter 120 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 120 then switched to Anya Forger, who again fought with Damian Desmond. Becky Blackbell believed that Anya kept fighting with Damian to get close to him. Hence, she asked her to be more honest about how she felt, and place her hand on her heart and think hard about it. As expected, any believed Damian was a jerko.

Later, the manga saw Anya return home from school. As Loid was running a little late, Yor offered to help Anya finish her homework until dinnertime. During this session, Anya was surprised to learn that her mother was smart. In response, Yor told Anya that some of the information must have stuck with her while she watched Loid teach Anya. Soon after, Yor praised Loid and asked Anya where they lived before she joined the family. As expected, Anya did not have an answer and claimed that she didn't remember.

Yor and Anya as seen in Spy x Family chapter 120 (Image via Shueisha)

Right after, Anya asked her mother if she was interested in her father. Yor tried dismissing the question by claiming that their marriage was only on paper, hence prying into each other's lives was inappropriate. As Anya was not satisfied with the answer, she resorted to the same question Becky had asked her earlier in the day. Anya asked her mother to place her hand on her heart and think about how she felt about her father.

Yor followed Anya's instructions to realize that she actually might be in love with Loid. Surprisingly, Anya did not understand what her mother meant by love and compared it to her love for omurice and cartoons. Amidst this, Yor thought to herself that while she may have feelings for Loid, their marriage might just be a contract to him. Hence, Yor asked Anya to promise to keep her confession a secret from her father. Spy x Family chapter 120 later saw Loid Forger return home and agree to prepare Omurice for dinner on Anya's request.

