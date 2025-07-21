My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch and more

As per the anime's official website, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 is set to air on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. CloverWorks has returned once again with this fan-favorite series amid much excitement. The first season enjoyed great success, and the studio fulfilled fans' pleas for another installment with the much-awaited season 2.
Episode 3 featured Marin and Gojo further learn about the world of cosplay and its incredible intricacies. Thanks to Amane, they got to know the near-limitless possibilities with make up, outfits, props, and more. The episode concluded by showing two sides of Marin - one for the outside world, i.e., professional and composed, and her true self only Gojo saw, i.e., giddy and fun-loving.
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 release date and time
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 has been scheduled for release on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Given the difference in time zones, the episode will be available for streaming at varying times on Saturday, July 26, 2025, corresponding to the original Japanese release. The following table details the release dates and times for the episode:
Where to watch My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4?
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 will be available on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 12:00 am JST on BS11, TOKYO MX, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV in Japan. A subsequent broadcast is set for AT-X on the same day at 10:00 pm JST, with other local networks streaming the episode not too long after.
For those situated in other areas around the globe, the episode will be available on the mega anime-streaming platform Crunchyroll.
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 brief recap
Titled "I Wuuuuv Slice-of-Life Scenes!", the episode picked up with Amane elaborating on what he had said - boobs can be equipped. He took Marin and Gojo to a store packed with items and materials for cosplay. There was everything, from make up to outfits to items for prop crafting and a lot more.
Put simply, it was a heaven for cosplayer lovers who couldn't put together their outfits themselves, an entire world in itself. After excitedly exploring, the trio returned to the event and were approached by many for pictures. Their cosplays stood out and they were understandably quite popular.
Following a long round of photographs and interactions, the three of Marin, Amane and Gojo decided to take a break. This is where how Amane got into cosplay was revealed - it was through his sister that he learned how to use make up and gradually made it into dressing up as his favorite characters.
He even mentioned how his high school girlfriend had labelled him "a creep" when she found his cosplays. At the time, it affected him greatly, but he managed to come out the better end of it. This brought Marin to tears and Gojo also clarified Amane's misunderstanding that he found him cool, not odd or creepy.
The day was finally over and Marin and Gojo got a glimpse of Amane Himeno's real self as they bid farewell, mesmerized by his handsomeness. A day later, Gojo found himself at one of Marin's modelling photoshoots. As she posed for photos, her manage was full of praise for her as she spoke to Gojo.
With the shoot done, the pair quickly made their way back as they had a "birthday party" to attend. To viewers' surprise, Marin had arranged a full-fledged celebration for her favorite character, Shizuku-tan. As Marin gushed over the character, Gojo could only marvel at the two different sides of the same person he had just seen.
What to expect from My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4? (speculative)
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 will likely move back to Marin and Gojo at school. Similar to the first season, it is nearly time for the annual school festival and it will interesting to see what their class comes up with. The series has been stunning so far and there will definitely be something to get excited about. Needless to mention, cosplay shall be present as a central, but in a bit of a unique way and it will accompained by something more. My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 will the protagonist duo with another opportunity to flex their cosplay muscles and this time, hopefully with all that they picked up from Amane Himeno.
