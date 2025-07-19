Call of the Night season 2 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch and more

Call of the Night season 2 episode 4 is set to premiere on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on HIDIVE. Shortly after the Japanese release, the episode can be found on platforms like ABEMA, FOD/TVer, and Crunchyroll. Creepy Nuts composed the opening theme, Mirage.

The third episode teased the extent of Anko Uguisu's abilities and why she was able to kill a vampire once. Additionally, the episode revealed intriguing information about vampires and the nuances involved in becoming/being one. Lastly, a character who seems curious emerges towards the end of the installment, who may just possess information about Nazuna's past.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 4 release date and time

Anko Uguisu (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 4 has been scheduled to drop on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be simulcast by HIDIVE upon its initial Japanese release, meaning it will be available shortly after it drops on Japan's various television networks.

Depending on where fans are located across the globe, the episode will be released at different points on Friday, i.e., from the morning up until later in the evening. The episode release schedule will be as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Friday July 25, 2026 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Friday July 25, 2026 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Friday July 25, 2026 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Friday July 25, 2026 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Friday July 25, 2026 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Friday July 25, 2026 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Friday July 25, 2026 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Saturday July 26, 2026

Where to watch Call of the Night season 2 episode 4?

Nazuna Nanakusa (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 4 will first be available in Japan on its various television networks. This includes channels like ABEMA, Fuji TV, Okayama Broadcasting, and Kagoshima TV. Since the episode will be simulcast, it will soon be available for international viewers to stream as well.

HIDIVE has acquired streaming rights for the episode and will do so shortly after the Japanese release. Crunchyroll will also be streaming the episode along with platforms like Prime Video and FOD/TVer.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 3 brief recap

Anko threatens (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Titled No ghosts in haunted houses, the episode picked up where the previous one ended - Ko, Hatsuka, Akkun, and Mahiru were confronted by Anko Uguisu. In a flash, she slipped glasses on Akkun's face and attacked him, wanting to know who had turned him. Seri intervened before things got too bad.

Outnumbered, the detective was compelled to step back and retreat. Akkun managed to heal thanks to Ko's blood and regrouped at Nazuna's apartment. Here, there were two resolutions - vampires were weak to items from their human past, depending on attachment, and they would eventually forget their human past.

After an exchange of information, the group saw themselves out, leaving Nazuna and Ko alone. Before delving into their conversation, the scene briefly shifted to Seri and Akkun. They recalled their first meeting and how they had fallen in love as Seri crushed Akkun's weakness (glasses), and they flew into the night.

Nazuna and Ko (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Now, there was a new mission among Niko, Seri, Hatsuka, Midori, and Akkun - retrieve and destroy items from each one's past. Curiously, Kabura was absent as she was "working the night shift". At Nazuna's apartment, Ko learned her true age and while sifting through her belongings, found a clue to her past - a hospital card.

The pair visited the hospital hoping to uncover something from the girl's past. Abandoned and eerie, they walked through its halls before being startled by none other than Kabura. They asked her about Nazuna's card, and she casually brushed it off.

Ko immediately sensed that something was off and confronted her about it. She offered to reveal information, but on a certain condition.

What to expect from Call of the Night season 2 episode 4? (Speculative)

Kabura Honda (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As the series has done, Call of the Night season 2 episode 4 will pick up exactly where the previous one left off and reveal Kabura's "condition" to Nazuna and Ko. She knows something, and, oddly, she would be at the hospital at that hour, seemingly shut for the night. But then again, knowing the twists in the series, it is possible that it may be something hilarious before she simply reveals whatever little (or a lot) that she may know.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 4 may also likely touch on the other vampires' mission of recovering items from their past. Anko won't rest, and will definitely come after Seri and Akkun after briefly exploiting the latter's weakness.

