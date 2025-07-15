Dekin no Mogura episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The much-awaited fantasy comedy Dekin no Mogura episode 3 will premiere on July 21, 2025, at 10:00 PM JST. The animation is based on the Natsumi Eguchi manga and is adapted by Brain's Base. The story of Momoyuki Mogura, a reclusive hermit who steals spirit fire with his magic lamp, is told in the anime.

When Magi and Yaeko first meet him as college students, they start to notice strange things. The Dekin no Mogura episode 3 will enthrall viewers with its unique fusion of humor, intrigue, and the paranormal. The episode was made accessible to viewers worldwide with subtitles on Crunchyroll shortly after its Japanese release.

Dekin no Mogura episode 3 Release date and time

Dekin no Mogura episode 3 premiere is scheduled to air on July 21, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. (JST) on Tokyo MX. It will be followed by new episodes weekly on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. (JST) from the same channel. In addition, the entire series will be streamed on BS11 every Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. (JST) starting on July 22, 2025. Dekin no Mogura release dates outside Japan will be as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday July 21, 2025 6 am Eastern Time Monday July 21, 2025 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday July 21, 2025 1 pm Central European Time Monday July 21, 2025 2 pm Indian Standard Time Monday July 21, 2025 6:30 pm Philippine Time Monday July 21, 2025 9 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday July 21, 2025 10 pm Australian Central Time Monday July 21, 2025 11:30 pm

Where to watch Dekin no Mogura episode 3

The series will be available on Crunchyroll internationally with subtitles in multiple languages, which will be available a few moments after the Japanese broadcast. T

he South and Southeast Asian rights have been acquired by Medialink, which will stream it on Ani-One Asia's channel on YouTube. In terms of the TV channels, the anime will only be aired on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan, with further airing on domestic streaming services.

Dekin no Mogura episode 2 recap

Mogura shared his World War II conscription experience, explaining he used most of his collected flame during the war and is now restocking. He gave Magi and Yaeko the contact for a candy shop where he accesses the internet. Yaeko later realized she’d seen Mogura in a wartime photo of her great-grandfather.

A new café employee, Inukai Shio, appeared surrounded by spirits in a party photo. Mogura warded off the spirits and stole some fire, but a powerful stalker spirit noticed them. Since Mogura can't exorcise, he planned to call for help—but the spirit attacked before they could act.

What to expect from Dekin no Mogura episode 3 (Speculative)

Dekin no Mogura anime cover image (Image via Brain's Base)

Following the ending with the powerful stalker spirit chasing after Moruga and the others, Dekin no Mogura episode 3 will likely introduce the mysterious exorcist that Mogura mentioned as their only hope against this supernatural threat. This new character could provide crucial backstory about Mogura's past connections and the spiritual world's hierarchy.

Additionally, since Shio has now come into direct contact with Mogura's supernatural activities, she might begin developing the ability to see spirits like Magi and Yaeko, potentially expanding the core group and adding new dynamics to their ghost-hunting adventures.

