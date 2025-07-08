Dekin no Mogura Episode 2: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

The much-awaited fantasy comedy Dekin no Mogura episode 2 will premiere on July 14, 2025, at 10:00 PM JST. The animation is based on the Natsumi Eguchi manga and is adapted by Brain's Base. The story of Momoyuki Mogura, a reclusive hermit who steals spirit fire with his magic lamp, is told in the anime.

Ad

When Magi and Yaeko first meet him as college students, they start to notice strange things. Dekin no Mogura episode 2 will captivate viewers with its blend of mystery, humor, and supernatural aspects. Shortly after its Japanese premiere, the episode is available to viewers worldwide with subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Dekin no Mogura episode 2 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dekin no Mogura episode 2 premiere is scheduled to air on July 14, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. (JST) on Tokyo MX. It will be followed by new episodes weekly on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. (JST) from the same channel. In addition, the entire series will be streamed on BS11 every Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. (JST) starting on July 15, 2025. Dekin no Mogura release dates outside Japan will be as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday July 14, 2025 6 am Eastern Time Monday July 14, 2025 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday July 14, 2025 1 pm Central European Time Monday July 14, 2025 2 pm Indian Standard Time Monday July 14, 2025 6:30 pm Philippine Time Monday July 14, 2025 9 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday July 14, 2025 10 pm Australian Central Time Monday July 14, 2025 11:30 pm

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Dekin no Mogura episode 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dekin no Mogura episode 2 will be available on Crunchyroll internationally with subtitles in multiple languages, which will be available a few moments after the Japanese broadcast.

The South and Southeast Asian rights have been acquired by Medialink, which will stream it on Ani-One Asia's channel on YouTube. In terms of the TV channels, the anime will only be aired on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan, with further airing on domestic streaming services.

Ad

Dekin no Mogura episode 1 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

University students Magi and Yaeko witness a dictionary falling from a building, injuring a mysterious man who refuses medical help. The man, later revealed as Mogura Momoyuki, leads them to his bathhouse repair shop after they persistently follow him. Mogura explains he's been banished from the afterlife and collects spirit fire to survive, since he lacks proper identification and exists outside society.

The students encounter their first spirit, which Mogura captures using his lamp. He reveals his dilemma about needing money to survive but being unable to work legally, creating an endless cycle where he must consume the fire he collects. The episode ends with Mogura hinting at events in 1942.

Ad

Also read: Dekin no Mogura episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

What to expect from Dekin no Mogura episode 2 (Speculative)

Mogura, Magi, and Yaeko as seen in Dekin no Mogura episode 1 (Image via Brain's Base)

Following the cliffhanger ending of episode 1, Dekin no Mogura episode 2 will likely reveal what happened to Mogura in 1942, potentially connecting to World War II events. By 1942, Mogura may have been hinting that he had to enlist for war, as World War II broke out in 1939.

Ad

Mogura's prior encounters with false identities and how his negligence in 1942 had serious repercussions will likely be covered in the episode. As Magi and Yaeko discover more about Mogura's complicated past and his battle to maintain his magical life while overcoming the bureaucratic obstacles of the mortal world, viewers may anticipate more character development.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More