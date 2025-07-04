Dekin no Mogura episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The highly anticipated fantasy comedy Dekin no Mogura episode 1 is slated to be released on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST. The anime is based on the manga by Natsumi Eguchi and is produced by Brain's Base. The anime narrates the story of Momoyuki Mogura, a haunted hermit on his own, who gathers the ghostly spirits through his magic lamp.
University students, Magi and Yaeko, meet him, and they begin to see supernatural phenomena. Dekin no Mogura episode 1 is going to be a fusion of mystery, comedy, and supernatural elements that bewitch the audience.
Dekin no Mogura episode 1 release date and time
Dekin no Mogura episode 1 premiere is scheduled to air on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm (JST) on Tokyo MX. It will be followed by new episodes weekly on Mondays at 10:00 pm (JST) on the same channel. In addition, the entire series will be streamed on BS11 every Tuesday at 12:00 am (JST) starting on July 8, 2025.
Below is the release date and timing for Dekin no Mogura episode 1 in different time zones:
Where to watch Dekin no Mogura episode 1
The series will be available on Crunchyroll internationally with subtitles in multiple languages, which will be available a few moments after the Japanese broadcast.
The South and Southeast Asian rights have been acquired by Medialink, which will stream it on Ani-One Asia's channel on YouTube. In terms of the TV channels, the anime will only be aired on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan, with further airing on domestic streaming services.
Plot summary
Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole centers on Momoyuki Mogura, a mysterious hermit banned from the afterlife who collects ghostly spirits using a special lamp. The university students Magi and Yaeko meet him after finding a Kōjien dictionary dropped on a man’s head. Despite being injured, he stubbornly refuses to get checked, raising questions about his true nature.
They both later begin to have some odd experiences and start seeing ghosts. The series focuses on their lives in connection to Mogura's otherworldly activities, what happened to him that resulted in his exile from the afterlife, and what he is doing to get back.
What to expect from Dekin no Mogura episode 1
The Dekin no Mogura episode 1 will establish the supernatural premise by showcasing the mysterious dictionary incident that brings Magi and Yaeko into Mogura's world. Viewers can expect to witness the students' first glimpse into supernatural phenomena and Mogura's unique ghost-collecting abilities.
The episode will balance eerie supernatural elements with comedic moments, establishing the series' distinctive tone. Brain's Base animation will bring Eguchi's art style to life, focusing on supernatural designs and ghost imagery.
The episode will introduce character dynamics between rational university students and eccentric Mogura, setting up their unlikely partnership while providing hints about his banishment from the afterlife and building the foundation for future supernatural encounters.
