Witch Watch episode 17: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 17 will be aired on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 5:30 pm Japanese Standard Time. It will be available to watch on TBS in Japan. The international audience can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.The previous episode traces the group's adjustments regarding Miharu Kiryu's goofy vampire existence. Miharu ends up teasing Nico regarding his feelings for Morihito, yet also realizes how much Morihito has done to support the household through his life-draining ability. The chaotic cooking surprise ends in disaster, but it brings the group closer.Witch Watch episode 17 release date and timeAs confirmed by the official site and social media handles of the anime series, Witch Watch episode 17 will be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 5:30 pm in Japan. Considering the difference in time zones, the episode will be out at different times but on the same date in the other countries.Here is the complete release date and time of the upcoming Witch Watch episode 17, according to different time zones:Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time5:30 pmSunday, July 27, 2025Eastern Standard Time4:30 amSunday, July 27, 2025Pacific Daylight Time1:30 amSunday, July 27, 2025British Summer Time9:30 amSunday, July 27, 2025Central European Summer Time10:30 amSunday, July 27, 2025Australian Central Time 6:00 pm Sunday, July 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 2:00 pm Sunday, July 27, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 4:30 pm Sunday, July 27, 2025 Where to watch Witch Watch episode 17?Nico is expected to see in Witch Watch episode 17 (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)Fans can watch the live broadcast of the upcoming Witch Watch episode 17 on MBS, TBS, and other sister channels of the network. The episode will also be available to watch online on ABEMA, Nico Nico, and MBS video ism in Japan.For the global audience, Crunchyroll is officially streaming the show in different parts of the world, with Spanish, Arabic, French, Italian, and more subtitle options. Additionally, Netflix and Hulu will also stream the episode with some regional restrictions.Witch Watch episode 16 recapWitch Watch episode 17 is expected to feature Miharu (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)Witch Watch episode 16 begins with the arrival of Miharu Kiryu, the new vampire housemate, casually saying &quot;good morning&quot; to Morihito, Keigo, Nico, and Kanshi, despite it being well past noon. Kanshi, offended at Miharu's night owl tendencies, scolds him for being so shameless since he just moved in. Miharu explains that, as a vampire, it's only natural for him to sleep during the day and be active at night.Miharu quickly goes on to disclose a significant fact about vampire physiology: besides consuming food, vampires must employ a method known as Drain to siphon life energy from someone in order to preserve their vitality. Surprisingly, he suggests that ogres—such as Morihito—provide the highest quality and amount of life energy. Without warning, Miharu demonstrates this by beginning to drain Morihito's energy.Morihito as seen in anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)This display excites Nico, who willingly offers to be drained as well, assuming her magical energy would be a worthy source. But the moment Miharu drains her life force, she feels dizzy. He clarifies that although her magical energy is high, her real-life energy is the same as that of a normal girl.Miharu continues by saying that Drain also takes out a person's emotions in small quantities. As he draws in Nico's energy, he unexpectedly gets a sense of her warm thoughts and—to everyone's surprise—bluntly admits that Nico has romantic feelings for Morihito.The group responds with stunned silence, except for Morihito, who is blissfully unaware because he wore earbuds and didn't hear it. Sensing he might have overstepped his boundaries, Miharu hastily apologizes for spilling it out and is truly thankful to be among such a warm, brother- and sister-like crowd.Kanshi as seen in anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)To assist him in getting used to it, Kanshi sets the example by showing Miharu the rules of the house, beginning with work allocation. Surprisingly, though, most of the work—especially the cooking—is done by Morihito. When Miharu criticizes everyone for being spoiled, they're struck with guilt and start realizing just how much work Morihito does for them. Wishing to express gratitude, they have decided to cook a surprise meal for him before he comes from shopping.Unfortunately, things go hilariously wrong. By the time Morihito gets there, the whole house is filled with smoke, half a fire, and almost everyone is knocked out from the disastrous cooking attempt. Even amidst all this mess, Miharu apologizes sincerely, explaining that he just wanted to be of assistance. Instead of becoming angry, Morihito grins and assures him that the house is full of offbeat people, and he's glad Miharu's fitting in so nicely.Witch Watch episode 17 is expected to feature Miharu (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)In the episode's latter part, a new issue appears: Kanshi confesses to losing Miharu's parasols. As Miharu is a vampire, he's extremely sensitive to sunlight, which makes a parasol a necessity for staying alive during summer. Wishing to replace it, Miharu decides to venture out to purchase a new one. Nico assists by casting a magical spell that produces a cloud crown on top of his head to obstruct the sunlight.The spell is effective—but with a condition: Miharu has to stay emotionally neutral. Any extreme feeling—particularly happiness—would make the cloud crown disappear.While outside, Miharu coincidentally spots the thief who stole his original parasols. With Kanshi’s help, Miharu retrieves them, solving the problem without too much trouble.Wolf and Nemu as seen in anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)Later in the episode, Nemu visits the house. With Nico and Morihito both out for some work, she finds herself stuck with Wolf. Some awkward attempts at small talk fail before Nemu suggests they watch a movie that she brought with her. As they relax to watch the movie, Wolf willfully inquires about what sort of magic she can do. Nemu says that she knows simple spells only.Wolf then makes the remark that he's heard she belongs to an elite magical family. Nemu acknowledges this and discloses that her mother is a strong witch whom she admires.What to expect from Witch Watch episode 17? (speculative)With Miharu as part of the family, Witch Watch episode 17 will probably focus on his adjustment to life with the group. His habits and quirks as a vampire should create a humorous potential for tension as he tries to fit in, which is so different from him.On a side note, the final moments of the previous episode hint at the presence of romantic tension between Wolf and Nemu. This is interesting since the next episode may have to acknowledge, to some extent, that their awkward dynamic seems to be changing.Also read:My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 reviewDandadan season 2 episode 3 reviewDemon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Akaza's Return movie shatters Mugen Train records in two days