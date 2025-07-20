My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 review: Marin’s raw empathy and Amane’s story steal the spotlight from fan service

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3, released officially on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, was titled, I Wuuuuv Slice-of-Life Scenes!This episode takes the focus away from its typical fan service and instead presents a story that is heartwarming and studies identity and empathy. Amane's emotional backstory seems to add some importance to the episode and Marin's tearful response shows her character in a more expansive and empathetic way.Gojo continues to grow as he slowly starts to move past his old fears and issues. The episode is evenly paced between comedy, slice-of-life cuteness, and emotional impact, proving once more that this anime has more heart than it gets credit for.My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 review: The episode proves that the anime offers much more than just fanserviceMy Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3: A brief synopsis and narrative criticismThe episode begins with a funny but uncomfortable scene as Gojo is rendered speechless upon discovering that there are fake breasts that can be used for cosplay. Amane then takes Gojo and Marin to a huge cosplay shop full of professional props, costumes, wigs, and accessories.The scene is active and instructional, particularly for Gojo, who continues to learn more about the world of cosplay. While Marin is browsing colored contact lenses, Gojo talks to Amane regarding makeup skills.Interested in how Amane manages his feminine appearance, Gojo inquires how he uses makeup. Amane discloses that he uses eyeshadow to make his eyes appear bigger and concealer to conceal his dark circles and light facial hair, which ensures his look is proportional to his cosplay. Gojo is clearly fascinated and keen to know, demonstrating how much he has grown up since season 1.Amane as seen in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 (Image via CloverWorks)As they finish their shopping, Marin exaggerates over the pictures she has taken with Amane. Two other passing cosplayers notice Amane and are shocked to discover that he is, in fact, a male. They take more photos with him, and the three enjoy the attraction and energy of the cosplay environment. They finally sit down to rest and talk.With this, Amane reveals his backstory in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3. He reveals it was his older sister who initially taught him about makeup. With this, he opened up to a new aspect of himself. Cosplay quickly became a medium for him to get out of his insecurities, specifically regarding his narrower build and higher-pitched voice.Things got more emotional in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 when Amane talks about how his girlfriend had overreacted when finding out about his feminine clothes. She used to accuse him of being creepy. Instead of feeling embarrassed, Amane decided to end things with her and just keep being himself.Gojo as seen in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 (Image via CloverWorks)This makes Marin emotional. She was moved by his strength and genuineness. Amane tells her he's reconciled with it and loves himself now, particularly because of good experiences at cosplay conventions like this one.He confesses to having feared that Gojo would judge him, but Gojo is swift and firm in his denial. Gojo does the opposite, however, telling Amane that he admires him, recalling his own history of suffering and how cosplay saved him, too.As the sun sets, the three go their separate ways. Gojo and Marin depart with a greater understanding of Amane and of what cosplay is to so many.The last act of the My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 jumps forward to the following day. Marin takes Gojo with her to her modeling photo shoot. Gojo is amazed at how professional and well-respected she is in this atmosphere. He also becomes flustered when the coordinator keeps calling him Marin's boyfriend, which further enhances his nervousness around her in this more sophisticated surrounding.My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 review: An overall criticismMy Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 is again proof of the fact that the show works best when it leans into its emotional intelligence over its more surface-level charm. The fan service is still present, but it does not dominate the narrative.The writing is evolving-more confident and more eager to explore questions of self-expression and emotional vulnerability without becoming clumsy. The episode doesn't try to hide its themes behind gimmicks, and that clarity is its strength.From a pacing standpoint, however, the episode occasionally drags. There are a few too many breaks in the action that interrupt momentum, particularly in dialogue that's supposed to be extremely emotional. The beats land, but others feel drawn out, not so much for dramatic effect but for filling space.A still from My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 (Image via CloverWorks)What might've been a masterfully written scene on emotional self-acceptance is watered down by repetition and long responses, especially during Marin's emotional moments.That said, the visual direction remains strong. CloverWorks still handles personal interactions nicely-posture changes, softness in facial expressions, and eye contact are all utilized well to set the emphasis on the character development.Marin's transition from goofy party animal to thoughtful empath is rendered more mature than one might have anticipated. Gojo's expressions are understated, but not blank; there's nuance there. These subtle emotional moments convey more than some of the more extensive dialogue.Amane talks about his past in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 (Image via CloverWorks)The episode's greatest achievement is in how it makes cosplay something greater than a hobby. It's a reflection, a disguise, and a healing all at the same time. That thematic richness is what gives My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 the height of a typical rom-com anime above its usual fare. Amane's introduction makes that connection easier, allowing both Marin and Gojo to look inside at their individual development.There are still fan service-heavy elements, but it's no longer relying on them. If subsequent episodes can keep doing it—and solve the pacing issues—it might just show that My Dress-Up Darling has more staying power than many initially granted it.Final thoughts on My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 3 emphasizes the emotional maturity the series is developing. It stepped away from its fan service orientation just enough to provide a moving plot of Amane, focusing on empathy and self-worth. While there were some pacing issues preventing it from being perfect, the message that it portrays is undeniable.