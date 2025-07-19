  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Kaiju No. 8 ending robbed fans of a Kafka x Mina moment

Kaiju No. 8 ending robbed fans of a Kafka x Mina moment

By Mudassir Kamran
Modified Jul 19, 2025 05:30 GMT
kaiju no. 8
Kaiju No. 8 ending robbed fans of a Kafka x Mina moment (Image via TOHO Animation)

Kaiju No. 8 served a decent conclusion that provided resolution to the majority of its characters, particularly Kikoru, whose storyline came to a satisfactory and emotional conclusion. Yet what many fans felt was lacking was an emotional payoff between Kafka and Mina. With all they had been through—separations of years, fighting together, and being in love with unspoken feelings—a last talk or emotional reveal between the two was anticipated.

Ad

Rather, the series concluded without providing them with the closure that their relationship needed. It wasn't a bad ending, but it was incomplete without that pivotal emotional scene. Kaiju No. 8 ending deprived fans of a Kafka x Mina moment they were waiting for.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from the Kaiju No. 8 manga.

Why fans wanted a Kafka x Mina moment in Kaiju No. 8 ending, explained

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The last chapter of Kaiju No. 8 concludes with Kafka Hibino coming out of a four-month coma to discover Japan rebuilding itself after the catastrophic Kaiju No. 9 assault and Meireki-period monster. Kafka still has mastery over his Kaiju form and decides to remain in the Defense Force but conceal his identity.

Despite this reunion, the final chapter does not include their deeply meaningful conversation. Throughout the previous chapters, they made a childhood promise to fight kaiju together. Later arcs had examples of them co-operating while under extreme duress, but in these final pages, emotional nuance was prioritized over explicit closure.

Ad
Kafka as seen in anime (Image via TOHO Animation)
Kafka as seen in anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

Most importantly, Kafka and Mina never discuss their earlier misunderstandings and emotional distance. The lack of conversation acknowledging their years apart—Kafka's consistent failure to join the Force and Mina's loneliness during that period—leaves their relationship unconsummated. An emotional conversation could have enabled both to express regrets, admit strength, and renew their vow now that the war has ceased.

Ad

Rather, the conclusion contextualizes their dynamic in terms of larger themes, such as humanity and sacrifice. Their interactions are reduced to a few silent gestures, limited to Mina providing a brief greeting as Kafka returns, and not personal expressions of mutual emotional closure. Although this suits Mina's cold professional demeanor, it disappoints those anticipating a more vulnerable moment between the two.

Final thoughts

Mina as seen in anime (Image via TOHO Animation)
Mina as seen in anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

Kaiju No. 8 ended with satisfactory conclusions for most characters, particularly Kikoru, but not a fulfilling moment for Kafka and Mina. Even with their past, childhood vows, and emotional restraint, the final chapter left out any explicit dialogue between them.

Ad

Kafka comes back from a coma, but their communication is restricted to quiet gestures, without the emotional closure that their relationship demanded. With an ending like this, the story highlighted broader themes such as sacrifice and strength, but it lost a significant personal fulfillment opportunity. This left the ending emotionally unsatisfactory for the storyline.

Related links:

About the author
Mudassir Kamran

Mudassir Kamran

Twitter icon

Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.

His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.

Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.

Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Meenakshi Ajith
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications