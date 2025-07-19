Kaiju No. 8 ending robbed fans of a Kafka x Mina moment

Kaiju No. 8 served a decent conclusion that provided resolution to the majority of its characters, particularly Kikoru, whose storyline came to a satisfactory and emotional conclusion. Yet what many fans felt was lacking was an emotional payoff between Kafka and Mina. With all they had been through—separations of years, fighting together, and being in love with unspoken feelings—a last talk or emotional reveal between the two was anticipated.Rather, the series concluded without providing them with the closure that their relationship needed. It wasn't a bad ending, but it was incomplete without that pivotal emotional scene. Kaiju No. 8 ending deprived fans of a Kafka x Mina moment they were waiting for.Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from the Kaiju No. 8 manga.Why fans wanted a Kafka x Mina moment in Kaiju No. 8 ending, explainedThe last chapter of Kaiju No. 8 concludes with Kafka Hibino coming out of a four-month coma to discover Japan rebuilding itself after the catastrophic Kaiju No. 9 assault and Meireki-period monster. Kafka still has mastery over his Kaiju form and decides to remain in the Defense Force but conceal his identity.Despite this reunion, the final chapter does not include their deeply meaningful conversation. Throughout the previous chapters, they made a childhood promise to fight kaiju together. Later arcs had examples of them co-operating while under extreme duress, but in these final pages, emotional nuance was prioritized over explicit closure.Kafka as seen in anime (Image via TOHO Animation)Most importantly, Kafka and Mina never discuss their earlier misunderstandings and emotional distance. The lack of conversation acknowledging their years apart—Kafka's consistent failure to join the Force and Mina's loneliness during that period—leaves their relationship unconsummated. An emotional conversation could have enabled both to express regrets, admit strength, and renew their vow now that the war has ceased.Rather, the conclusion contextualizes their dynamic in terms of larger themes, such as humanity and sacrifice. Their interactions are reduced to a few silent gestures, limited to Mina providing a brief greeting as Kafka returns, and not personal expressions of mutual emotional closure. Although this suits Mina's cold professional demeanor, it disappoints those anticipating a more vulnerable moment between the two.Final thoughtsMina as seen in anime (Image via TOHO Animation)Kaiju No. 8 ended with satisfactory conclusions for most characters, particularly Kikoru, but not a fulfilling moment for Kafka and Mina. Even with their past, childhood vows, and emotional restraint, the final chapter left out any explicit dialogue between them.Kafka comes back from a coma, but their communication is restricted to quiet gestures, without the emotional closure that their relationship demanded. With an ending like this, the story highlighted broader themes such as sacrifice and strength, but it lost a significant personal fulfillment opportunity. This left the ending emotionally unsatisfactory for the storyline.Related links:Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 highlightsKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreCity The Animation episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more