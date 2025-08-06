  • home icon
Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 06, 2025 01:06 GMT
Ikumi Akagi as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 6 is slated to release on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will first be aired on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, and other local television networks in Japan. Later, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Sakuta advise Ikumi against being a hero of justice. While Ikumi agreed to stay careful, she later sprained her hand trying to save a staggering person on the stairs. Just as Sakuta told Ikumi that he had faked one of the #DREAMING posts, Ikumi went through an anomaly, indicating that she was suffering from puberty syndrome.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 6 release date and time

According to the anime's official website, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 6 will be released on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Given the anime's simulcast schedule and varying time zones, the episode may be released the next day in certain areas.

The upcoming anime episode will be titled You and I Within the Realm of Memories.

The sixth episode of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amSaturdayAugust 9
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amSaturdayAugust 9
British Summer Time3:30 pmSaturdayAugust 9
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmSaturdayAugust 9
Indian Standard Time8:00 pmSaturdayAugust 9
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmSaturdayAugust 9
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmSaturdayAugust 9
Australia Central Standard Time12:00 amSundayAugust 10
Where to watch Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 6?

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 6 will first be aired on BS11, Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV, followed by other local television networks, such as AT-X and ABC TV.

Later, the anime will be available to watch on ABEMA, Prime Video, Lemino, U-NEXT, Disney+, Hulu, d Anime Store, and other streaming services in Japan.

As for international anime fans, they can stream Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 6 on Crunchyroll.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 recap

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5, titled Dissonant Notes, saw Ikumi meet Sakuta at the university to invite him to their middle school reunion. As expected, Sakuta rejected the offer. Instead, he advised Ikumi against trying to become a hero of justice. In response, Ikumi agreed to stay careful.

The anime later saw Sakuta and Mai go on a Sweet Bullet concert date. During this, Sakuta found Ikumi to have sprained her arm after trying to save a staggering person on the stairs. Despite her injury, Ikumi was set to go on another rescue mission, which is when Sakuta told her that the #DREAMING post she saw was a fake. Soon after, the anime saw Ikumi display signs of suffering from puberty syndrome.

What to expect from Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 6?

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 6, titled You and I Within the Realm of Memories, will see Ikumi tell Sakuta that the one way for her to cure her puberty syndrome was to forget Sakuta. As one would expect, Sakuta is going to be confused by Ikumi's words and will try to understand the true meaning behind them.

Amidst this, Sakuta will speak to Miwako Tomobe, a school counselor who came to see Kaede Azusagawa doing her part-time job. According to Tomobe, Ikumi regretted not being able to save Sakuta when he was in middle school, and it was still affecting her.

