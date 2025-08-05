  • home icon
  • Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 05, 2025 20:30 GMT
Slur as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 will be aired on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans from Japan can watch the episode on TV Tokyo. Meanwhile, international fans can stream the episode on Netflix and other streaming platforms. Fans must also note that the anime episode has already been released exclusively on Netflix Japan.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 will be released on the aforementioned date on Netflix Japan. With Slur and Gaku arriving at the Japanese Association of Assassins and Sakamoto planning to do the same, the anime's next episode could see the two confront each other.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 release date and time

Gaku as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 will first be aired on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering the anime's simulpub schedule and the varying time zones, the upcoming episode would likely release a day early in certain regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled "Slice Slice Dance."

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8:00 amMondayAugust 11
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amMondayAugust 11
British Summer Time4:00 pmMondayAugust 11
Central European Summer Time5:00 pmMondayAugust 11
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmMondayAugust 11
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmMondayAugust 11
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amTuesdayAugust 12
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amTuesdayAugust 12
Where to watch Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5?

Takamura as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 will first be aired on TV Tokyo, TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, TV Aichi, and TV Osaka, followed by other local television networks in Japan, such as AT-X, BS Teletext, Animax, Sendai Broadcasting, and others.

The same episode will be available to stream on Prime Video, ABEMA, Disney+, d Anime Store, Rakuten TV, HULU, and others in Japan.

As for international anime fans, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 will be available to stream online on Netflix. The anime episode will also be available to stream on HULU in the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 recap

Apart as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4, titled Round and Round the Tower, saw Apart reveal his past. While he had trouble connecting with others, he loved his father. So, when Apart's father called him creepy after he killed a cat, something snapped inside him, following which he believed that killing someone was the best way to connect with them.

As expected, Sakamoto disagreed and defeated the death row inmate with some help from Takamura. The anime later saw Sakamoto take Apart to Miya Clinic, where he hoped to extract information about Slur from him. While Apart hadn't met Slur, he had overheard some plan about wanting to destroy JAA while the ORDER was occupied. Hence, Sakamoto and Shin decide to head to its office.

Elsewhere, Slur and Gaku reached JAA's Kanto office and killed a security guard before infiltrating the branch.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5?

Tarou Sakamoto as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5, titled Slice Slice Dance, will see Tarou Sakamoto, Shin Asakura, and Apart head to the Kanto branch of the Japanese Association of Assassins. To their surprise, the Kanto branch members will already be fighting Slur and Gaku. One of these members will be Takamura, who had only recently assisted Sakamoto in defeating Apart.

During the attack, Sakamoto will be left shocked by the identity of Slur, the person he had been chasing for a long time.

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
