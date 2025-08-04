Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5: The Slur's actual identity is revealed, as Takamura showcases his skills

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5, titled Slice, Slice, Dance, was released in advance on Monday, August 4, 2025, on Netflix Japan. The episode showcased the Slur, aka Uzuki, and Gaku's brutal assault on the JAA, as the former wanted to create a new order. Gaku's fury and Uzuki's finesse wreaked havoc on the JAA, leaving the assassins reeling in plight.

However, one man stood up to the occasion, and it was none other than Takamura. The veteran Order member demonstrated his blade to tackle Gaku. On the other hand, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 showcased Taro Sakamoto finally confronting the Slur, whose actual identity was also revealed. Overall, the episode was packed with stunning action sequences.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5: The Slur and Gaku begin their assault at JAA's Tokyo Bureau

Gaku and the Slur (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 opens with Gaku and the Slur raising hell inside JAA's Tokyo premises. As soon as they enter the office, the assassins exterminate the guards, leaving the organization compromised. Various officers inside the building learn about the intruders through an announcement.

The announcer immediately asks every non-combatant member to report to their floor's shelter. Meanwhile, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5, the JAA's assassins can't fathom that only two intruders have arrived. One of them thinks they must be "idiots." The other assassin feels the intruders won't make it to the third floor.

At this moment, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5, Gaku showcases his fury by killing every single officer on the floor. After eliminating several people, Gaku searches for the washroom. He gets ambushed by more guards, but they can't even land a scratch on the man. Gaku immediately finishes them off with finesse. Meanwhile, Mr. Inoda thinks he should have stayed at home.

Gaku showcases his fury (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Just then, someone from the higher ranks arrives at the scene and asks Inoda about the casualties. Inoda replies that around 40 people have died on the first three floors. Moreover, it has only been two minutes since the intruders launched the assault. Just then, Gaku arrives at the scene and delivers a fatal blow to the assassin to send him down to a van.

Meanwhile, on the upper floor, the Slur walks out of the elevator and sees many guards lined up. At this moment, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5, one of the guards named Uda kills his subordinates. According to the episode, Uda is actually an agent working for the Slur, who embedded him in the Tokyo office for a year.

The Slur, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

He shows no remorse, even though he finds out that his friends at the JAA are dead. Nonetheless, Uda wonders whether things have finally started. The Slur responds to him with a yes. According to Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5, the Slur wants to reset the corrupt JAA and create a new order.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5: The Slur vs. Sakamoto, Gaku vs. Takamura

Takamura eliminates a few agents of X (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Meanwhile, Takamura from the Order walks out of a van and approaches the building. The Slur's other agents, who are appointed to guard the premises, confront the man. However, Takamura shreds them into pieces in a flash. Following this, he approaches the main building. Interestingly, Gaku senses Takamura's ominous aura from afar.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 then shows a thrilling scene, where Takamura blocks Gaku's ferocious attack with only his katana's scabbard. Following this, he unsheathes his blade, which cuts through the floor. Gaku does well to evade the elderly man's lightning-fast blade-drawing technique.

Takamura draws his blade (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Moreover, Takamura slices Gaku's weapon in half, which leaves him at a slight disadvantage. Afterward, Takamura sends Gaku flying out of the building with ferocious strength. The Slur, who has detected Takamura's presence, feels he should hurry it up. At this moment, Taro Sakamoto, Shin, and Apart arrive at the scene in a flashy manner.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 then shows Taro Sakamoto confronting the Slur, whom he addresses as Uzuki. Sakamoto is slightly taken aback by the fact that Uzuki is still alive. Meanwhile, Shin recalls that it's the same person he faced at the lab. On the other hand, Uzuki tells Sakamoto that he should forget about his old name, as he goes by the name X now.

Taro Sakamoto and his friends, as seen in the past (Image via TMS Entertainment)

At this moment, Sakamoto asks Uzuki why he put a bounty on his head. As soon as he asks this, Sakamoto sees a knife plunged into his chest. He realizes that Uzuki moved faster than he anticipated. Elsewhere, Shin is in a compromising situation, as Uda holds him captive. Apart tries to save him, but Uzuki cuts off his arm. Eventually, Taro Sakamoto kicks Uda to save Shin.

Although Sakamoto bleeds, he shows no sign of stepping down from the battle. Meanwhile, Uda asks Uzuki whether he should take care of the intruders. However, Uzuki says it's "fun," akin to a class reunion. After this, he asks Sakamoto if he wants to kill him "again." As soon as he says this, Sakamoto gets behind him with a pen.

Uzuki stabs Sakamoto (Image via TMS Entertainment)

However, Uzuki dodges Sakamoto's attack with incredible agility. He then counters Sakamoto's attack with a ferocious move. Uzuki follows it up by incapacitating Shin, whom Sakamoto saves just in the nick of time. Afterward, Uzuki begins to provoke Sakamoto by telling him that he should let himself off if he wants to save his kids and family.

The moment Uzuki brings up his daughter in the conversation, Taro Sakamoto's killing intent skyrockets. Even Uzuki, who hasn't had a proper challenge thus far, begins to feel something different from his opponent. However, Sakamoto doesn't know that it's a trap as he launches himself at Uzuki.

Uzuki takes on Shin (Image via TMS Entertainment)

However, their battle is interrupted by Gaku, who breaks into the room and remarks that nobody told him about the old man. Shortly after this, Takamura walks into the room and launches a brutal assault against Gaku and Uzuki. Takamura's incredible speed as a swordsman pushes Gaku into a corner. Uzuki realizes that they must retreat for the time being.

Eventually, Uda sacrifices himself to help Uzuki and Gaku escape. As Uzuki is about to escape, Taro Sakamoto catches a glimpse of his eyes, which suddenly remind him of someone. After Gaku and Uzuki's assault on JAA, which purged 176 souls, Sakamoto and his friends recover in a hospital.

Nagumo and Hyo (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Shin keeps thinking about the battle and wonders how much stronger he has to get to not be a burden to Sakamoto. At this moment, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5, Nagumo and Hyo enter the room. Hyo cuts to the chase and asks Sakamoto about X. Sakamoto informs Nagumo that X is none other than Uzuki. As soon as Nagumo hears that name, his face becomes pale.

He asks Sakamoto whether he failed to kill him the last time. Nagumo says he won't like it if it's a joke. According to Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5, Uzuki used to be a student back when Nagumo and Sakamoto were trainees at the JCC. As Nagumo and Hyo are about to leave, Sakamoto offers them a deal. In return, he wants information about what the Order knows about the X.

Shin and Sakamoto (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto's proposal angers Hyo, who smashes a bed. He makes it clear that the Order isn't Sakamoto's friend. Furthermore, he reminds the male protagonist that he isn't an assassin anymore. Hyo exhibits hostility toward Sakamoto, who refuses to listen to him.

Yet, Sakamoto makes it clear that he intends to save his loved ones. Eventually, Hyo tells him that he should try looking into the JCC database to find what he is looking for. With that, Sakamoto gets a lead on the Slur. Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 ends with Taro Sakamoto deciding to head to the JCC.

Conclusion

TMS Entertainment has finally done justice to the anime adaptation, providing much-needed flair in the animation quality. One of the major highlights of Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 was Gaku and Uzuki's assault, followed by Takamura's excellence as an Order member. Overall, the episode had everything a fan would have wanted to see.

