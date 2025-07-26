4 anime worlds you'd actually want to live in ( & 4 you'd avoid)

Among the most captivating aspects of anime are the immersive anime worlds that invite viewers to dream, escape, or recoil in fear. Some offer warmth and ease - the kind found in stories like My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, where school life unfolds with quiet depth, or in the guild-driven adventures of Fairy Tail, where friendship fuels every fight. But others aren’t so kind.

The crumbling cities in Evangelion, haunted by existential dread, or the unforgiving depths of Made in Abyss, where each step downward takes something away, show the darker side of fantasy.

These settings don’t just tell stories. They challenge what it means to belong, survive, or even dream in worlds that often give nothing back. What makes an anime world livable, or a nightmare to avoid, often comes down to safety, emotional stability, and the space it allows for personal freedom and connection.

This list explores four inviting anime worlds full of comfort and community, and four others steeped in chaos, existential dread, and unrelenting danger.

4 Anime worlds that are worth living in

1) The Pokémon universe (Pokémon)

Still from Pokémon (Image via Studio OLM)

The Pokémon universe might just be one of the few anime worlds where things actually feel peaceful. Sure, now and then, a group like Team Rocket or Galactic pops up with a wild plan, but the vibe? Mostly chill. It’s a world filled with curiosity, growth, and friendships, both human and creature. Ash’s journey across regions like Kanto, Johto, and Sinnoh isn’t really about survival.

It's about learning, bonding, and chasing dreams. Even the legendary Pokémon don’t seem all that scary; half the time, they end up helping. And arcs like Diamond and Pearl or the sunny, laid-back Alola saga make it clear: in this world, it’s not danger that drives the story, it’s connection.

2) The land of Fiore (Fairy Tail)

Still from Fairy Tail (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In terms of welcoming anime worlds, Fiore from Fairy Tail stands tall. Magic’s just part of the everyday. People build lives around it. Guilds aren’t just for fighting monsters; they’re where people find belonging. The Fairy Tail guild? Loud, a bit reckless, but it’s where loyalty runs deep and laughter never really stops.

Even with battles against dark mages or dragons, the thing that stands out is how everyone has each other’s backs. Tenrou Island, Grand Magic Games, those arcs bring the heat, sure. But through it all, there’s heart. That’s what makes Fiore feel like a place fans would actually want to live in.

3) City of Koriko (Kiki’s Delivery Service)

Still from Kiki’s Delivery Service (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Among the most comforting anime worlds, the fictional seaside city of Koriko in Kiki’s Delivery Service exudes charm, warmth, and a sense of magical realism. It’s got that mix of magic and realism, not too flashy, but quietly enchanting. Inspired by old European port towns, the city becomes a new start for Kiki, a young witch just figuring things out on her own.

The bakeries, cobbled streets, little shops, and kind-hearted locals all give it a sense of warmth that sticks. There’s no big conflict or villain here, just life, community, and slow, gentle growth. It’s the kind of world that makes peace feel like something worth chasing.

4) The cozy countryside (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU)

Still from My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU (Image via Studio Brain’s Base)

Not every world needs dragons or time travel to feel like a retreat. The anime worlds of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU provide emotional comfort. It’s just real. A quiet suburban backdrop, classrooms that smell like old books, vending machines humming in silence - this world isn’t flashy, but that’s the charm. Especially in the second season, there's a sense that everything matters - even awkward glances across the clubroom table.

Hikigaya’s sarcasm, Yukino’s cold defiance - it’s messy, understated, painfully human. No epic quests here. Just teenagers figuring themselves out in between cultural festivals and emotional landmines. And somehow, that makes it feel more alive than any world filled with monsters.

4 Anime worlds that are better left avoided

1) The Abyss (Made in Abyss)

Still from Made in Abyss (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Abyss might captivate at first glance with its vast, otherworldly layers and bizarre wildlife, but beneath that allure lies one of the most harrowing anime worlds ever brought to life. Each level pulls explorers deeper into a world that doesn’t just challenge them - it unravels them.

The Ido Front arc and Bondrewd’s nightmarish experiments aren’t just plot points; they’re emotional gut-punches that leave scars. What begins as an adventure slips into body horror and irreversible loss, where even survival feels like a cruel joke. In Made in Abyss, the beauty isn’t a comfort; it’s a trap.

2) Tokyo in a Ghoul’s skin (Tokyo Ghoul)

Still from Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The modern metropolis of Tokyo Ghoul mirrors the real world, until ghouls and investigators emerge from the shadows. In this cruel anime world, everyday citizens could be devoured without warning, while ghouls themselves suffer constant fear of extermination.

Ken Kaneki’s journey from human to half-ghoul in the first season’s Aogiri Tree Arc is emotionally shattering. The instability and identity horror threaded through this series make Tokyo a place no one would willingly enter.

3) Apocalyptic Evangelion (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Still from Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Studio Gainax)

Among dystopian anime worlds, Evangelion’s Tokyo-3 exists in a permanent state of emergency. Giant creatures known as Angels attack relentlessly, and the only defense rests in the hands of traumatized teenagers piloting biomechanical suits.

The End of Evangelion film amplifies the hopelessness, painting a chilling endgame of human instrumentality and existential dissolution. Emotional numbness, societal collapse, and unbearable pressure make this one of the most psychologically damaging settings in anime.

4) The cursed world (Attack on Titan)

Still from Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Attack on Titan presents one of the most harrowing anime worlds - where freedom is not a gift but a curse wrapped in bloodshed and betrayal. What starts with towering monsters tearing down humanity’s last safe zone gradually unravels into a deeper nightmare.

Later story arcs like Return to Shiganshina and Marley shift the focus from survival to something even more painful: the cruelty of inherited hate, the cost of blind loyalty, and a world where victory rarely feels like peace. There are no clean answers here - just choices made in desperation, and the slow decay of what it means to be human.

Final thoughts

Whether inviting viewers into the serene clubrooms of high school Japan or the hellish chaos of post-apocalyptic mecha warfare, anime worlds leave a lasting impact. Some offer comfort and growth, others warn of unchecked ambition or cruelty, but all are unforgettable journeys through human emotion and imagination.

