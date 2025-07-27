Yoru regaining her memory might be Chainsaw Man's next biggest mystery

Chainsaw Man chapter 209, titled Terrifying Weapon was released on July 22, 2025, and focused on what might be the final brawl between Yoru and the Falling Devil. Although much of the fight favoured the Falling Devil, the return of nuclear weapons and possibly war itself might just serve as the turning point for the entire series.While the return of nuclear weapons suggests that the Nuclear Weapon Devil had somehow exited Pochita's stomach, given the overall focus around remembering and rediscovery, it is also possible that Denji had somehow forsaken his abilities to Yoru and Asa. This is given in his submission to them in chapter 208.Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man series.Chainsaw Man: Nuclear Weapons' return might end up in Denji's disappearanceChainsaw Man chapter 209 revealed the apparent fates of Asa, Yoru, and Denji. Although Asa hadn't appeared much at all in the last few chapters, Yoru's willingness to turn Denji into a weapon against the Falling Devil made her reappear in a final fray to save Denji.Unfortunately, all of them ended up being caught in the Falling Devil's assault. This eventually resulted in Denji becoming incapacitated while Yoru somehow continued to recover and engage the Falling Devil in combat.While the entire fight stayed rather balanced, the ending panels of the chapter revealed that a war between the USA and Russia had been going on in the background. The USA had somehow recreated weapons of mass destruction, specifically nuclear weapons, in an attempt to end the war once and for all.Although this could've been previously explained via the nuclear weapon somehow escaping Pochita's stomach as depicted in older chapters, no such devil actually escaped on-screen. Yoru clearly mentioned that she was somehow remembering the entire concept of nuclear weapons.It is possible that Denji's final words before being incapacitated by the Falling Devil might've played a role in what might be Yoru's power-up. Denji practically yielded to Yoru, agreeing to become a weapon for her.Denji and Pochita as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)Since Yoru can access the powers of devils she turns into weapons, it is possible that she might somehow inherit all of Denji's abilities, including his ability to erase and release demons from the world.Since Denji's material body is still presently lying in rubble with a stomach wound, another explanation for the return of nuclear weapons might be simply the seepage of a concept from Chainsaw Man's stomach via the deep wound sustained on Denji's material body.Final thoughtsChainsaw Man chapter 210 will be released on July 29, 2025, and will focus on the aftermath brought forth by the return of nuclear weapons. Since the exact reasons behind the concept's return are yet to be revealed, it is possible that the next chapter actually cuts away from the present time to reveal more about the things happening around the world, leading to the release of nuclear weapons.Also read-The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3: Yoshiki faces reality but chooses to accept the Hikaru impostor2nd Gundam Hathaway anime movie reveals 2025 premiere with new visualKaiju no. 8 manga joins Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia with yet another rushed endingClevatess complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch themJujutsu Kaisen's greatest flaw: How Satoru Gojo's importance became the series' Achilles' heel