Chainsaw Man's lack of grandiose is a key to its popularity among the present generation 

Chainsaw Man is undoubtedly turning into a masterpiece that will eventually take up a spot in the list of top modern day series. A unique concept, intense action, organic characters, mind-blowing storytelling and a penchant for exceeding expectations, Tatsuki Fujimoto's series has not failed to surprise and wow at every turn thus far.

Another major reason that fuels Chainsaw Man is the relatability of its characters, particularly protagonist Denji. Among the animanga landscape, the teen stands one of the more human heroes, fraught with flaws and shortcomings, not always making the right decisions, but one that learns and grows each time he falls. Moreover, his desires are akin to what the younger generation want.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man is so appealing to the masses given its lack of splendour

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned in the title, one of the aspects that makes Fujimoto's series unique is the near absence of grandeur or splendour. This is seen in the form of Chainsaw Man protagonist Denji's wants and desires. Despite his identity as a protector and the Hero of Hell, he is nothing but a simple teenager compelled to fight for survival in a dark, cruel and chaotic world.

To begin with, his early life lacked so much quality that he was prepared to go to any length to make it through a day. He continued his Devil Hunting with Pochita despite losing multiple organs and sustaining a fair bit of damage. But then again, his life changed completely when he contracted Pochita and subsequently met Makima, which is what set off this chaotic dance that is Chainsaw Man.

But even so, at its crux, Denji's dreams have been awfully simple - food to eat, shelter from the elements and someone to love. This is what sets him apart from traditional Shonen heroes, who bear grand or lofty ambitions like becoming Pirate King or Hokage or the Strongest to Live. Denji doesn't see great dreams like these, but desires for mundane, everyday comforts.

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

This is akin to what the younger generation of today also want. At the heart of it, they too wish to be free of modern day's political tension, economic difficulties, social bindings and a repetitive series of global crises. True enough they do wish to possess financial freedom and peace of mind, but even that ultimately boils down to simply living with comfort and tranquility.

When linking all this to Chainsaw Man, it makes Denji out to be so much more relatable and most importantly, human. He is, by no means, a perfect hero and he likely knows that too. The fact that he sorely regrets poor decisions he makes upon realizing them testifies to this. A very recent example of this was him finding out about the duo of brothers through the Fire Devil.

Essentially, the series revels in its emotional rawness and unfiltered portrayal of the human condition. It does away with the usual glamor of heroism and in its place, showcases real struggles like isolation, pain, longing and survival. Denji personifies the paradox of being being powerful yet powerless against life. This fine balance is what makes the series so brilliant.

As Denji fights his way through the disorderly world of Devils, readers witness him slip up, rise and grapple with his inner demons. This isn't a Devil Hunting chronicle, it is a tale of adolescence, identity, and a quest for meaning.

In Conclusion

Power (Image via MAPPA)

To conclude, Chainsaw Man is distinct in its genre and engages with the audience's emotional and existential core. There aren't traditional tropes or over the top fantasies. Rathere, there is powerlessness, fault, and the daily struggles of being human. Denji's relatability fuels the narrative, echoing what the worried and uncertain modern youth face.

Tatsuki Fujimoto uses Denji to paint a painfully straightforward coming-of-age tale filled with chaos and carnage. But it never gives up its soul. With the plot unpredictable as ever, the series does what it has been doing best - embolden its storytelling, push boundaries and adhere to its raw authenticity. Onward, Chainsaw Man slated to become a one-of-a-kind work of art, unique and resonant.

