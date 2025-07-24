Does Chainsaw Man's latest twist prove Denji's death? The protagonist's fate, explained

Chainsaw Man has never been shy about delivering shocking, brutal twists, but with the introduction of the mysterious Fami and the ominous Death Devil, the story leaves us with a big question. Is Denji's death truly confirmed? The story has already taken a turn towards some very dark, almost metaphysical, territory, leaving readers guessing what exactly Denji's fate is.

The story is now taking focus away from Denji and towards Asa and the literal embodiment of death, which opens a new space for contrived narrative moves. But does that narrative move mean the bloody end for the series's titular character, or is it just a part of Fujimoto's unpredictable storytelling?

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinion.

Denji's contract in Chainsaw Man suggests his story isn't over

Denji and Pochita as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

To answer that, we must first revisit Denji's original contract with Pochita. Their agreement was that Denji could live a “normal life” and, once his dream was fulfilled, he’d give his life over to Pochita. The key detail here is Denji’s dream—one that has evolved from simple survival to a deeper craving for love, belonging, and peace.

While Denji has flirted with moments of domesticity, it’s doubtful he has truly achieved his dream in the way the contract intends. His development remains incomplete, suggesting that death, if it comes, must wait until that arc is fully realized.

The Death Devil’s introduction changes the game

Death Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

The recent reveal of the Death Devil introduces a philosophical twist rather than a literal death knell. Fami, previously thought to be the Famine Devil, is now either a facade or a more complex figure than fans expected—possibly tied directly to Death.

This Devil’s presence opens the door to abstract representations of mortality, despair, and rebirth. In a world where devils embody human fears, the Death Devil is the most fundamental of all, which makes their role central to the coming conflict.

A narrative shift

Yoru as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Asa Mitaka and Yoru, the War Devil, seem to be taking center stage in the series, which seems to be going through a structural change. Fujimoto has previously experimented with character viewpoints; thus, this shift is not new.

It’s possible Denji is simply being benched to build suspense or undergo transformation. A temporary disappearance or death wouldn’t be a narrative dead-end. It could be a setup for a resurrection, reimagining, or even a shocking return that redefines Denji entirely.

Devils, death, and the possibility of rebirth

Chainsaw devil, Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

Additionally, the very nature of Devils allows for fluidity between life and death. Devils reincarnate in Hell upon death in the human world, and vice versa. With the Death Devil introduced, the boundaries between these states could be manipulated more drastically.

Denji’s essence as the Chainsaw Devil—the one feared even by other Devils—makes it difficult to imagine him staying dead. If anyone in this universe could defy or reshape death, it’s Denji and Pochita.

Final thoughts

Denji and Pochita as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

To sum up, Chainsaw Man's most recent chapters pose more queries than they resolve. The demise of Devil's appearance and Denji's disappearance hint at his demise, but they don't provide any concrete proof. Instead, Fujimoto embraces uncertainty by employing Denji's possible demise as a plot device rather than a clear conclusion.

Denji's narrative isn't over, regardless of whether he is dead, changed, or just waiting. Death might simply be another beginning in the chaotic, dynamic universe.

