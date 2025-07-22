  • home icon
"Amazingly accurate" Chainsaw Man chapter 209 revelation has fans going absolute nuts

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Jul 22, 2025 21:00 GMT
&quot;Amazingly accurate&quot; Chainsaw Man chapter 209 revelation has fans going absolute nuts (Image via MAPPA)
"Amazingly accurate" Chainsaw Man chapter 209 revelation has fans going absolute nuts (Image via MAPPA)

With its combination of violent violence, emotional release, and a completely surreal twist that blurs the lines between meme culture and life-or-death stakes, Chainsaw Man chapter 209 has once again ignited the fandom.

The chapter veers from visceral action into darkly humorous commentary in typical Tatsuki Fujimoto flair, ending in the unexpected and viral reappearance of nuclear weapons. In addition to the intense battle scenes, the oddly similar visuals and a strangely funny yet horrifying allusion to a popular war meme have caused fans to go crazy on social media.

What happened in Chainsaw Man chapter 209

The chapter opens mid-battle, with both Yoru (the War Devil) and Denji sustaining gruesome injuries. Yoru is impaled through the skull and hips by heavy weaponry, while Denji suffers a similar fate. A bystander is swiftly killed, setting the stage for a grim tone.

The Falling Devil mocks Yoru, suggesting that the War Devil is a shadow of her former self, but that sentiment is quickly subverted when Yoru vanishes — only to reappear and drive a sword straight through her tormentor’s back. A brutal counterattack follows, with the Falling Devil temporarily gaining the upper hand, but it’s Yoru who ultimately triumphs.

In a haunting moment, Yoru slashes her enemy to literal pieces — finely enough that regeneration is no longer possible. With her opponent defeated, she approaches Denji, only to be interrupted by an emergency broadcast. The world has changed while they fought: war has broken out between the United States and the Soviet Union.

But that’s not the most shocking part — the U.S. has deployed a plutonium-powered weapon meant to end the war swiftly. In disbelief, Yoru realizes the impossible has occurred: nuclear weapons have returned to existence.

Fan reaction

The internet’s response was nothing short of explosive. Longtime fans of the series were floored by the sudden geopolitical twist and the visual homage to the infamous “nuclear bomb meme” — specifically the stunned soldier art that’s circulated online for years, now recreated in-panel with Yoru’s face and tears in near-perfect mimicry.

"Not a very convenient script NOW EXPLAIN TO ME HOW NUCLEAR WEAPONS CAME BACK IF POCHITA DIDN'T VOMIT THE DEMON OF THIS CONCEPT??????," questioned one fan.
"Personally, this chapter bring his old artstyle back. Worth waiting," said one fan.
"Fujimoto out here memeing harder than the fandom," said another fan.

Artists wasted no time generating mashups, edits, and reinterpretations, with some even replacing the original soldier in the meme with Yoru for added comedic impact. While the humor dominated initial reactions, the deeper implications also struck a nerve. Fans speculated heavily about how nuclear weapons could return despite Pochita supposedly devouring their Devil.

"Next is the CEO got caught in 4K trend," stated one fan.
"Amazingly accurate," stated another fan.
'Average Fujimoto peak," said one fan.

Theories ran rampant about new Devils being born from fear rekindled by current conflict. Others simply admired the storytelling bravado — Fujimoto’s ability to weave a layered, horrifying, and darkly funny narrative that still delivers emotional depth is, as always, the subject of much praise.

Final thoughts

Once again, the series proves it’s unlike anything else in manga. With chapter 209, Fujimoto doesn’t just escalate the plot — he drags real-world anxieties into the fray and filters them through the twisted lens of devils, death, and the absurd.

Whether fans are laughing at the meme reference or panicking over the implications of nukes being back, one thing is certain: Chainsaw Man is cooking with radioactive fire.

