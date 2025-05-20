Denji may be Chainsaw Man's Pestilence Devil (& it makes perfect sense)

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man merges human and devil characteristics which leads to inquiries about identity and origins. Emerging from the narrative of Chainsaw Man is the theory that Denji represents Pestilence Devil from the Four Horsemen.

Though seemingly far-fetched, clues support this idea: Denji's unpredictable memory combined with his chaotic surroundings and mysterious existence suggests a hidden truth beneath the surface.

The narrative patterns reveal that Denji might represent an ancient and frightening power beyond his understanding which deepens his character development and the series' end-of-world themes. Fujimoto’s storytelling invites readers to question what truly defines a devil—or a human.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Visual clues and calamity in Chainsaw Man: Denji’s hidden identity as the Pestilence Devil

Denji and Pochita as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The visual storytelling in Chainsaw Man presents one of its most understated but powerful evidence. Throughout the manga, whenever we glimpse Denji's memories, there's a consistent pattern: When we see others in Denji's memories either their faces remain hidden or their eyes are specifically concealed.

This mirrors exactly how the established Horsewomen perceive people – by scent rather than sight. The lone exception is Pochita, whose face appears clearly in Denji's memories – logical if they share a fused existence and constantly carry each other's scent. This visual technique could be Fujimoto's subtle hint at Denji's true nature.

Denji's life is a masterclass in suffering. His existence is defined by a nearly supernatural level of misfortune that extends beyond simple bad luck. Every relationship, every moment of happiness, inevitably collapses into tragedy. This perpetual calamity could actually be an uncontrolled manifestation of the Pestilence Devil's power – the ability to manipulate calamity itself.

Unlike the controlled abilities of the other Horsemen, Denji remains unaware of his true nature, causing his power to manifest as an uncontrolled disaster affecting everyone in his orbit.

Fragmented memories and broken promises: Clues to Denji’s Devil origins in Chainsaw Man

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

The theory addresses Denji's human past by suggesting a parallel to Nayuta's situation. Just as the Control Devil was reborn in child form, perhaps Denji's "father" actually discovered the Pestilence Devil as a young child and raised him as a human. He did so by deliberately manipulating his memories or simply allowing Denji to believe he was human.

This would explain the fragmented, suspicious nature of Denji's memories of childhood. While devils cannot make contracts with other devils – seemingly contradicting this theory due to Denji's contracts with Pochita and Power – closer examination reveals something telling: Denji consistently neglects these contracts.

His "showing dreams" to Pochita happens passively through their shared existence rather than active fulfillment, while he's completely abandoned his promise to Power. This suggests these might not be true devil contracts but rather promises between devils that Denji instinctively disregards due to his true nature.

Conclusion

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

The Pestilence Devil theory offers a fascinating lens through which to reexamine Chainsaw Man's narrative. If true, it would suggest an endgame where Denji eventually awakens to his true nature, harnessing calamity itself to confront Death, completing the Four Horsemen dynamic.

Fujimoto's harsh universe dictates that such power would inevitably lead to severe consequences which might include losing Asa or another essential character to Denji's humanity.

The theory's accuracy aside, Chainsaw Man stands out because it constructs a narrative where character identity stays fluid and memories prove unreliable while the true nature of existence remains permanently uncertain within a world where the boundaries between humanity and devilhood become progressively indistinct.

