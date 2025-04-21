Chainsaw Man fans may know who the latest Fakesaw Man truly is (& it's not Iseumi)

The mystery of Fakesaw Man and Control Devil Nayuta remains a central enigma in Chainsaw Man. As the manga unfolds, visual and thematic parallels hint at a deeper connection between Nayuta and the Fakesaw entities.

The foreshadowing techniques and symbolic narration used by Tatsuki Fujimoto indicate that these narrative connections are essential for understanding Chainsaw Man’s true essence and the Control Devil’s developing purpose.

Nayuta’s uncertain return becomes increasingly significant for the narrative direction according to growing evidence, which could provide key insights into both the series’ ultimate trajectory and its main characters' hidden depths.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Visual parallels and design discrepancies in Chainsaw Man hint at Nayuta’s hidden connection to the Fakesaw Man

The first significant clue appears in the imagery associated with the first Fakesaw, who was shown accompanied by pigeons, described as "flying rats." This creates a direct parallel to Makima, who demonstrated precise control over rats throughout the series.

This visual motif suggests a thematic link between Fakesaw manifestations and the Control Devil's powers, potentially indicating Nayuta's influence extending beyond her apparent absence. A closer examination of the Fakesaw entities themselves reveals distinct differences in their design. The "boney" Fakesaw differs significantly from the one appearing during the falling arc to save Denji.

The silhouette disparity suggests these are separate entities, rather than a single antagonist. Notably, the Fakesaw responsible for killing Yuko lacks the distinctive helmet bump present on the "boney" version, supporting the theory that multiple Fakesaws exist, with at least one potentially connected to Nayuta.

Visual characteristics provide another compelling connection— both Nayuta and the "boney" Fakesaw share a unique "weird veiny design" absent in other devils. This distinct artistic choice by Fujimoto may subtly indicate a connection between these characters that transcends mere thematic parallels, suggesting a more direct relationship that has yet to be fully revealed.

Unraveling Nayuta’s fate in Chainsaw Man and her link to Fakesaw Man

Perhaps most telling is how both Control/Nayuta and Fakesaw treat Chainsaw Man as "an object of expectations." Their similar manner of speaking and shared preoccupation with Denji reinforce themes of identity, home, and expectations that permeate the manga. These thematic connections echo throughout the series, with other characters similarly projecting their desires onto others.

Nayuta herself may still be alive, potentially under the influence of Death or "Fami." Death's established pattern of controlling fellow Horsemen and her preference for "eating things to take control" creates a plausible mechanism for Nayuta's survival.

The disturbing image of "Nayuta's" head on a sushi belt gains significance within this framework, potentially representing Death's consumption and control rather than Nayuta's true demise.

Conclusion

The Nostradamus prophecy referenced in the manga adds further weight to this analysis. With high-tier devils destined to reunite with Death, the narrative necessity for Control's return seems clear. Introducing an entirely new Control Devil would undermine existing character development and thematic cohesion, especially with the blood devil still active in the story.

As Chainsaw Man continues unfolding its labyrinthine plot, these connections between Fakesaws and the Control Devil represent exactly the kind of narrative complexity that defines Fujimoto's storytelling.

Whether Nayuta returns physically or her influence persists through these mysterious entities, the thematic resonance between Control and Fakesaw appears increasingly significant, and will likely play a crucial role in shaping the manga's future developments.

