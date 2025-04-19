Chainsaw Man might soon see Reze's return (but it's worse than fans imagine)

Reze, the Bomb Devil hybrid from Chainsaw Man Part 1, left a lasting impact with her tragic arc, yet her absence in Part 2 is striking, especially as other hybrids resurface. While some believe her story is complete, compelling clues hint at a darker fate.

Her unexplained disappearance, symbolic ties to death and war, and the Death Devil's manipulative influence suggest she may return, not as herself, but as a weapon under its control. Tatsuki Fujimoto's layered storytelling leaves breadcrumbs that Reze's return could be imminent—and far more haunting than fans might expect.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Reze’s graveyard defeat may signal her resurrection under the Death Devil’s control in Chainsaw Man

When readers last encountered Reze in the present timeline, she had been defeated by Pochita at a graveyard that holds a fundamental connection to the Death Devil. Fujimoto selected this setting deliberately, as his precise storytelling allows for minimal randomness.

The cemetery is both an actual and symbolic dividing line between life and death, creating an ideal area for Death to exert its power. Crows observed Makima's defeat of the hybrids since they served as the Death Devil's messengers and overseers throughout the series.

These crows were present when Makima communicated with other devils, suggesting Death was witnessing these events firsthand. With Makima's demise creating a power vacuum, it's logical to assume other devils would move to capitalize on her resources, including the defeated hybrids she had under her control.

The Death Devil, whose presence has been increasingly felt in Part 2, would be particularly interested in the Bomb Devil hybrid. Bombs and warfare share an intimate relationship. Historically, explosive weapons have been among humanity's most efficient tools for mass death, making the Bomb Devil a natural ally for Death's agenda.

Reze’s return in Chainsaw Man could strengthen war and redefine her bond with Denji under Death’s influence

This connection becomes even more significant when considering War Devil Yoru's current storyline. If Death sought to strengthen Yoru, controlling Reze would provide a potent weapon. The Bomb Devil's powers complement War's domain perfectly, as modern warfare is inseparable from explosives.

This theory gains additional traction from Fujimoto's narrative patterns - he rarely introduces significant characters without purpose, and Reze's brief mention and flashback appearance in Part 2 suggest her story thread remains deliberately unresolved. Fujimoto's style of storytelling often involves recontextualizing characters and their relationships.

Just as Denji's understanding of Makima transformed dramatically, Reze could return with transformed allegiances and motivations. The Death Devil, whose full capabilities remain largely unknown, could potentially offer Reze something Makima couldn't - perhaps freedom from being controlled, albeit under different terms.

If she confronts Denji again, this will create a complex dynamic, forcing him to face yet another person he once cared for who is now operating under an opposing devil's influence.

Conclusion

As Part 2 continues to unfold with revelations about the cosmic hierarchy of devils and their agendas, Reze's return as Death's agent perfectly aligns with Fujimoto's penchant for emotional complexity and unexpected character development. Her absence isn't a narrative oversight but rather a carefully constructed void waiting to be filled at the moment of maximum impact.

When she inevitably reappears, it won't merely be a callback to Part 1 but a transformation that pushes the story into new emotional territory. The Bomb Devil once pretended to love Denji while working for Makima; under Death's influence, she may return with entirely new pretenses - and potentially devastating consequences for our chainsaw-wielding protagonist.

