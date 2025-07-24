Chainsaw Man fandom floods with Oppenheimer comparisons after Fujimoto's latest twist

Chainsaw Man chapter 209 was released on July 22, 2025, and focused on the War Devil's rather final stand against the Falling Devil. However, the previous episode saw even Denji getting incapacitated by the Falling Devil. Notably, Denji's injury had released arguably one of the most dreadful devils to ever exist.Additionally, the chapter saw Yoru recalling the concept of nuclear weapons, symbolizing that the Nuclear Bomb Devil had been released from Pochita's stomach. Although its larger implications weren't revealed in the chapter itself, it released an onslaught of memes reposting clips from Oppenheimer to signify Oppenheimer must've felt after remembering the implications of his creation.Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man series and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer movie.Chainsaw Man's latest chapter resparks discussions around OppenheimerChainsaw Man chapter 209 started off with a glimpse into the aftermath of the Falling Devil's attack. Although Yoru had been left rather unscathed, somehow the concept of nuclear weapons had been released back into the world, evidently from the stomach wound that Denji sustained.The larger implications of the devil's release were swiftly delivered via a quick, destructive exchange between countries within the series, with many fans mentioning how the entire situation must've resulted in Dr Oppenheimer regaining his visions of nuclear energy. This eventually resulted in the creation of nuclear weapons once again..Fan reactions to the chapterMany fans took note of the actual release dates of Oppenheimer and Chainsaw Man chapter 209, noting how Fujimoto lined up their release dates with the former releasing on July 21 and the latter consequently on July 22. Many fans also mentioned how additional devils, including the ones mentioned in part 1, might make their debut in the upcoming chapters.&quot;So now we know Aryan brotherhoods and world wars can be revived,&quot; one fan said.A few fans mentioned how other negative aspects of society can soon be revived via the cascading effect that Denji's stomach wound will have. Many also pointed out how the concept of World War was one of the devils themselves consumed by Pochita.&quot;Is this a sign that Reze's coming back?&quot; another fan asked.&quot;Reze return in big 2025?&quot; one fan said.Given the revival of nuclear weapons and the resulting release of nuclear bombs might just be a subtle hint towards Reze's return. This is a proposition that has been in discussions ever since the appearance of other devil hybrids.&quot;Oppenheimer suddenly realizing what he is famous for,&quot; another fan wrote.A few fans went on to mention how harrowing it must've been for Dr Oppenheimer to suddenly remember the exact reasons for his renown while simultaneously coming up with the concepts and material necessary to create the weapon of mass destruction that everyone knows.Chainsaw Man chapter 210 will be released on July 29, 2025, and will mainly depict the aftermath of nuclear weapons' reappearance.Related links-Solo Leveling's biggest label has ironically cursed the fandomTougen Anki anime unveils new trailer, additional cast, key visual, and more ahead of July 2025 premiereYhwach's walk scene in Bleach TYBW part 3 gives Muzan from Demon Slayer a run for moneyChainsaw Man chapter 205 confirms Fakesaw Man's identity, and it comes with a twistDemon Slayer what-if: What would have happened if the Demon Slayer Corps came under government control?