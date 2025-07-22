Chainsaw Man chapter 209: Yoru strikes back as nuclear weapons resurface

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 209, the manga made some huge revelations as War Devil Yoru began her counterattack against the Falling Devil. While Yoru wondered why her strength increased suddenly, a news report revealed that nuclear weapons had resurfaced.

The manga's previous chapter saw Denji and Yoru running away from the Falling Devil. During this, the two happened to enter a random person's house for cover. Yoru wished to turn Denji into a weapon to fight the devil, but later changed her mind. Just then, the Falling Devil attacked Yoru, Denji, and the random person with the weapons Yoru had launched at her previously.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man chapter 209: Yoru launches her counterattack against the Falling Devil

Yoru as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 209 (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 209, titled Terrifying Weapon, opened by showing that the Falling Devil's attack was successful. Yoru and Denji were struck by two weapons each: one through their head and one in their lower body. As for the random citizen, he was struck by a sword and died on the spot.

Right after, the Falling Devil entered the room, expressing her surprise that all three people were dead. She believed she had held back. Hence, she was surprised to see that the War Devil was this weak. However, while the Falling Devil kept staring at Yoru, the War Devil's corpse suddenly disappeared. Yoru appeared from behind the Falling Devil and pierced her torso from behind. In response, the Falling Devil blew Yoru away with an attack.

Falling Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 209 (Image via Shueisha)

While the Falling Devil tried to understand what had happened, Yoru attacked her again, slicing her into bits. If that wasn't enough, the War Devil was now strong enough to destroy one of Falling Devil's arms by merely clutching her fist.

Right after, Yoru could be seen speaking to herself, wondering why she had forgotten about her powers. Even more importantly, why did she remember them now? During this, the Falling Devil again stood up to resume their fight, but the War Devil managed to wipe out its torso with ease.

Yoru as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 209 (Image via Shueisha)

Just then, the television in the room began broadcasting a piece of breaking news. According to the reporter, amidst the ongoing war between the Soviet Union and the USA, America had reportedly dropped a new weapon on several Soviet cities. While they were yet to learn the extent of the damage, America revealed that it planned to use the weapon on devils.

According to the report, the bomb-like weapon mainly used uranium or plutonium. The American military seemingly used this weapon for the first time as a fast track to ending the war, and called them nuclear weapons. As fans must remember, in Chainsaw Man part 1, it was revealed that Pochita had erased nuclear weapons. However, they had now resurfaced in the second part.

