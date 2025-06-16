Death's ultimate goal in Chainsaw Man might never get fulfilled, and Pochita is the reason why

Chainsaw Man continues to surprise and amaze readers each week with mind-bending developments. The most recent one was the reveal of the true Death Devil and the Fire Devil's host. Moving back a step, the reveal of the Death Devil was a massive curveball and sent the fandom reeling. Now everything made more sense, and it was clearer why "Fami" was so odd.

But as things stand, Death has been pulling the strings from the shadows, orchestrating steps to eventually fulfill her grand plan. However, this may not happen as Pochita does not yet exist. The Chainsaw Devil could be the reason why Death never achieves her ultimate goal in Chainsaw Man. Only he holds the power that she needs to get what she wants.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Pochita may be why Death never achieves her goal

Starting off, the Death Devil has presumably been alive for quite a while. This also implies that she knows humanity very well and her manipulation skills likely rival her sister's, i.e., Makima. Her goal, as understood from Chainsaw Man, is to get erased by Pochita. For this, she needs Yoru to turn Denji/Chainsaw Man into a weapon and do so, something Pochita himself would be opposed to. Now, there could be two reasons why she wants this.

One, she may be attempting to prevent the Nostradamus Prophecy - it is likely a self-fulfilling one where Death gets herself erased by unintentionally giving Yoru the power she seeks (Chainsaw Man weapon and Nuclear Weapons Devil). The second reason is where things get compelling. Through erasure, Death wants to end her own suffering, and Yoru is a crucial component. Tatsuki Fujimoto's works have mostly featured an immortal being seeking death.

In Chainsaw Man, it is relayed through the Hedonic Treadmill. To elaborate, Denji realizes that once a dream is fulfilled (like eating toast or touching a woman), the desire for something greater is born, thus repeating itself. The same can be applied to Death, i.e., she has been around for so long that there is nothing now left to experience/build on. So when she showed appreciation for human culture, she was likely genuine.

Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

But her removing her organs was probably her indicating she wanted her own demise more than mankind's survival. This is because there is no guarantee that the next Death Devil won't simply kill humans. Now, for this to happen, Pochita is the key.

But he wouldn't ever agree to it, similar to how he refused to consume Makima. A case can be made for Death killing him, controlling him, and then doing it. But her revived minions may be weaker, thus voiding this option.

So the next alternative is to use Yoru, or rather, work with her. It is definitely odd that Yoru knew of both the Fire Devil and the Control Devil being present upon Death's grand descent. Moreover, her choice of words - "...she won't be the one you know anymore" - is quite intriguing too. This implies that Yoru knew of Nayuta's identity as the Control Devil and her death (presumed). It was also strange how Yoru knew what Nayuta was, but not "Fami".

Horsemen were normally judged by smell, so she should have known by that distinct scent. Yoru also said "know" and "knew". All this implies a Death-Yoru partnership. To sum it up, Death wants to be erased, and Yoru wants the Nuclear Weapons Devil back to beat Chainsaw Man and regain her power.

By Death having Asa/Yoru make Denji fall for them, a weapon that can kill Death can be created. But once again, Pochita is the biggest obstacle, as he wouldn't allow this.

Final Thoughts

Death Devil (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man’s latest developments touch on the story’s main themes of desire, identity, and existential fatigue. The Death Devil finally making an appearance and immediately kicking into gear implies an intricately structured plan. Given that she is chasing her own demise, her actions appear tragic and nuanced.

She comes off as an entity deeply craving release. The War Devil being added to the mix only creates more chaos, presenting an uncanny but understandable alliance each is simply using the other. At Death's end, she is struggling to find meaning anymore, given how long she has been alive.

Yet, the very being whom they fought and nearly beat, Pochita, offers a solution through compassion, resistance, and autonomy. With the story progressing, the concern isn't victory, but whether or not escape is an option for entities ensnared in endless cycles of torment and power.

