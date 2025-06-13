The consequences of Denji's actions finally catches up to him in Chainsaw Man chapter 205

Chainsaw Man chapter 205 returned with the revelation of the identity of the severed head introduced in the previous chapter. Given creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's knack for ending chapters on cliffhangers, this one was no different and led to immense speculation.

The popular opinion was that the Fire Devil had made Seigi Akoku its host. This notion was supported by both the Devil's appearance and Seigi, as they resembled Agni from Fujimoto's other manga, Fire Punch. However, the actual individual turned out to be someone else entirely.

Nevertheless, even though it was a character from the series' supporting cast long ago, it was a testament to something which will likely be key to the main plot — the consequences of actions always catch up.

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 205: Repurcussions of Denji's deeds catch up with him

Expand Tweet

The Fire Devil appears to have brought the repurcussions of Denji's actions back to him in Chainsaw Man chapter 205. As seen, the person who hosted the Devil was the brother of someone Denji didn't save not long ago. To be more specific, during his battle with the Cockroach Devil (chapter 102), Denji chose to save a cat instead of a nearby group of people.

While this was a callback to him honoring Power's love for cats, it also seemed to be a terrible decision. He allowed a certain individual who had been granted the Fire Devil's power to perish. This person was part of a sibling duo who saved and cared for the Devil and had earned its allegiance. As the Devil states, the man idolized Denji, aka Chainsaw Man.

However, he wasn't saved in time and met his demise. Now, about 103 chapters later, the consequences of Denji's choice, in the form of the older brother, have caught up with him. The brother sought revenge on Denji and spent time plotting the appropriate payback. Yet, he too was ultimately defeated, and more painfully, Denji didn't seem to recognize him at all.

Denji saves a cat (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 205 served as a harsh reminder that Denji's actions, whatever they may be, aren't without consequence. His decision to save a cat over the nearby humans references Power, but it also sets up a future tragedy that will return in the most unforeseen manner. Moreover, Denji not recognizing the older brother strongly hints at how fractured his humanity is.

The latest chapter also reinforces one particular theme: no action in the Chainsaw Man world is free. Equipped with the Fire Devil and fueled by grief and vengeance, the older sibling testifies to the collateral damage Denji has caused so far, with potential for more now as well. Denji's reaction showcases someone too familiar with bloodshed and loss, making even his past mistakes seem obscure.

Chainsaw Man chapter 205 marks a turning point in the story’s moral aspects. The orange-haired teen cannot outrun his past, no matter what. Every single one of his actions brings consequences. This brother could be just the beginning of the many ghosts from the past Denji has to face. He may soon understand that, fighting aside, being Chainsaw Man means confronting these very bygones.

Final thoughts

Denji and the Fire Devil (Image via Viz Media)

To reiterate, Chainsaw Man chapter 205 proves that the series does not let even its protagonist off easy. Actions will have consequences, even for Chainsaw Man. That is exactly what happened in the most recent installment of the manga. The true Fire Devil host not being Seigi Akoku or any known character, for that matter, was a curveball in itself.

Moreover, its reference to something that happened over 100 chapters ago speaks volumes about Fujimoto's storytelling style. At the time, the younger brother's death, showcased as it was, seemed ominous. But it turned out to be a brilliant piece of foreshadowing, especially given that a flaming car was shown prominently behind the man.

Now, quite a while later, the consequences have caught up to Denji and have likely revealed more than what meets the eye.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More