Fujimoto has built up Chainsaw Man's Fire Devil for longer than we think

The Fire Devil's reveal in Chainsaw Man has truly heat things up to a great degree. Initially ominous, this entity's introduction was as surprising as it was satisfying. Once again, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto proved that every single detail must be accounted. On the one hand, its host's reveal is being linked to the tale of Prometheus and him stealing fire from the gods.

Elsewhere, it is possible that Fujimoto is attempting to convey more through the Fire Devil. To be specific, fire is likely being used as a symbol of both "punishment" and "justice". This is ironic given that the Fire Devil at one time was posing as the Justice Devil and accumulating contracts. Now that the reveal has happened, it is possible that the present arc could bring considerable development.

Chainsaw Man: The Fire Devil has been built up for longer than previously let off

Chainsaw Man finally revealing the Fire Devil likely hints at major upcoming developments in the story. Given the very nature of the Devil, it is possible that Fujimoto is presenting fire as both "punishment" and "justice". Previously, the element of fire has been portrayed in the story in intriguing ways. At the time, these portrayals didn't seem too important, but that has just changed.

For one, fire was oddly focused on during the initial bit of Part II. To be specific, this is when Yuko contracted with the Fire Devil (mistaking it for the Justice Devil). Upon being bestowed with powers, she soon revealed to Asa that she had killed her neighbor and burnt his body, the scene being particularly highlighted with Yuko watching the corpse burn - Justice.

Later on in the story, Denji's apartment was burnt down by Barem Bridge. This was done to push the boy to lose control and unleash Pochita to go on a rampage. But interestingly enough, the scene of the burning building was subtly stressed upon in the manga. In other words, Barem was likely trying to "punish" Denji, to break his spirit.

Moving forward, Fire has been important historically as well. To begin with, the element has been instrumental in human progress and development. Without fire, man wouldn't be where he is at the moment. From cooking to being used as a source of power, dependence on fire has only boosted how important it is in the modern age.

But then again, fire has also been used to punish and oppress. Long ago, in regions of Central Europe, fire was used to punish those accused of witchcraft. This is from where the concept of witches being burnt at the found its roots. While not all regions did, it was prevelant for a period. Not to mention, fire was used to oppress in India, with Sati standing as a custom before being abolished in 1829.

Back to Chainsaw Man, the Fire Devil and the build up to its characters makes the element more profound. It is a thematic force linked to the story's morally ambiguous side. While fire does destroy, it also purifies and reshapes. Fujimoto using fire to depict this duality of intent ideals showcases how ideals are twisted. When posing as Justice, Fire reflected the hypocrisy of the Chainsaw Man world.

It is one where perception and power dictate morality. Through the Fire Devil, Fujimoto subtly but powerfully recontextualizes all past events. In other words, Fire was always smoldering in the backdrop, awaiting the perfect moment to ignite.

Ultimately, the revelation of the Fire Devil seems to have climaxed in a intricate weave of narrative threads that Fujimoto was creating all this time. What once looked trivial, like Yuko delivering "justice" to her neighbor for Asa and Denji losing his living - has now been redefined as prudent and significant.

Chainsaw Man has been subtle in permitting Fire shape emotional and ideological extremes. Given its dual nature, the characters' own lines between what is heroic and monstrous is now more blurry than before. Through the Fire Devil specifically, Fujimoto compels both cast and reader to rethink their grasp of morality.

