Chainsaw Man finally confirms the Fire Devil's host

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 was a major revelation amidst the ongoing chaos of the story. Previously out for some "post-meal exercise," Denji and Yoru ran into Fakesaw Man. Although Denji was quick to dominate in a 1v1 against him, the imposter pulled an odd and grotesque move that forced the orange-haired teen onto the back foot.

But that wasn't going to deter him as the latest chapter saw him defeat the imposter, or so he thought. From Fakesaw Man's dissected corpse arose the Fire Devil, finally making its much-awaited manga debut. However, that isn't even as surprising as who it chose to be its host - Seigi Akoku. The identity looks to be all but confirmed, given the half-cut face in the chapter.

Chainsaw Man: Host of the Fire Devil finally confirmed

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 marked the official manga debut of the true Fire Devil. Prior to this, it was posing as the Justice Devil presumably to build its strength through forging as many contracts as possible. Now, with enough accumulated contracts, it finally chose to make its move. What's more intriguing is the Fire Devil choosing Seigi Akoku as its host.

As per the series' lore, Seigi is a supporting character who made brief appearances in the Justice Devil Arc, Dating Denji Arc, Aging Devil Arc, and now seemingly in the present arc. However, it is his severed and sliced head that looks to be appearing in the latest chapter and not him. But the Fire Devil choosing him as a host is fascinating, to say the least.

A Fourth East High student and member of the Devil Hunter Club, Seigi has been quite a scarce character in the series. This is likely why he was chosen as the Fire Devil's host, a totally unsuspecting individual and a perfect cover to hide behind to bide its time. Moreover, Seigi resembles Agni from Fujimoto's Fire Punch, who is also deeply associated with flames, hence making the choice even more riveting.

The Fire Devil reveals itself to Denji (Image via Viz Media)

The manner in which this Devil takes shape is similar to what Agni looks like in Fire Punch once he is set on fire. Like Agni, the Fire Devil is engulfed in flames with only its face visible. Again, the recent revelation also explains how "Fakesaw Man" was able to absorb the Fire Devil contractees. They were already linked to it and hence under its control.

Such a revelation elevates the stakes whilst further mystifying the power structure among Devils in Chainsaw Man. Needless to mention, the Fire Devil has been biding its time orchestrating events from the shadows. It has also kept appearances by previously posing as Seigi. The Fire Devil's modus operandi reveals that Devils are more deceptive and calculating than they let off, leveraging human ideals.

Hosting the Fire Devil meant a severe cost for Seigi Akoku. He has been sliced and diced by Denji, who has realized what he has just done. But there isn't time to dwell on this. For now, the Fire Devil doesn't seem to want to continue the fight, but rather asks Denji a question. However, not too far away, Yoru is taking on the Falling Devil, which will definitely be a chaotic bout.

There is no way the narrative leaves Denji out of this fight. But even so, the intriguing bit will be what the Fire Devil desires to learn from Denji and how it is acting as per its free will despite being "eaten" by Death.

In Conclusion

Seigi Akoku (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 204 presents a major turning point in the ongoing arc, given the Fire Devil's manga and its host's revelation. Now, a layer of psychological horror seems to have emerged. In a world like this, not the strongest, but the one with the greatest wits, strategy, and cunning, coupled with power, will be who survives.

The Fire Devil's actions will have far-reaching impacts exceeding the present battle. It has proved to be an entity that is goal-oriented, autonomous, and dangerously tle—this is a devil with goals, autonomy, and a dangerous curiosity about Chainsaw Man. For now, Denji has snatched the win, but by the looks of things, there is a great battle yet to come.

Focus will now likely shift to the Yoru vs Falling Devil, with Denji's intervention being vital.

