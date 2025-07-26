Vinland Saga ending might be the only 2025 manga ending that fans loved

Vinland Saga ending with Chapter 220 in July 2025 brought an emotional and deeply satisfying close to Makoto Yukimura’s twenty‑year epic. Fans enjoyed the ending, which was refreshing in a year like 2025 when a serially long manga conclusion resonated universally, finding both closure for Thorfinn's arc and dense philosophical themes on redemption and self‑transformation.Fans complimented the way the ending was a respectful nod to the change from revenge to pacifism without sacrificing emotional resonance or historical accuracy. Several thanked Yukimura for remaining faithful to his initial vision and creating a conclusion that was both significant and earned, gracing the list of the year's manga endings that fans universally accepted.Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the Vinland Saga ending. Satisfying Vinland Saga ending might be the only manga ending that fans loved in 2025In a year when many major series concluded with endings that left many fans disappointed or divided, the Vinland Saga ending was the only manga ending in 2025 that fans really welcomed. Published on July 25, Chapter 220 concluded the twenty-year story of Thorfinn and his journey from vengeance to peace.One reason fans loved the Vinland Saga ending is that it felt earned and meaningful. Thorfinn’s journey—from a vengeance-driven youth to a leader promoting pacifism and a desire for peace—comes to a fulfilling end without ever feeling out of sync with the tone or message of the story.The final chapters struck the important emotional balance of tragedy, forgiveness, and hope, and wrapped up all of the philosophical ideas about redemption and softness in character that Yukimura had developed for two decades.&quot;The final chapter of Vinland saga was perfect. This manga means so much to me I still can’t believe it’s over. The greatest manga ever made man,&quot; a fan mentioned.&quot;Goodbye Vinland Saga, you'll live on as one of the truly great manga of our time,&quot; someone explained.&quot;Part of me wishes it would go on longer but after all these years and how the last arc has been I understand why this is a great stopping point for the message it's given us. The age old hope of striving for a better future, I will miss this,&quot; a fan described.&quot;What a journey. I really enjoyed how open-ended it was. It wasn't a story about failure. It was a story about something worth fighting for,&quot; someone said.Fan responses indicate that this conclusion left readers with real satisfaction. Most felt that although part of them would have adored for the story to keep going, they realized that the conclusion found a perfect point at which to end the themes introduced. The transition from violent conflict to struggling for peace resonated highly.Others voiced deep appreciation for the ride—from raw action to reflective significance—and commended Thorfinn's character growth as among the best in literature. They described the conclusion as a delight to read and complimented Yukimura on his vision and skill.A still from Vinland Saga ending (Image via Kodansha)This reception contrasts sharply with other high‑profile 2025 manga conclusions. Works such as Kaiju No 8, which concluded shockingly in July as well, raised confusion and frustration, with fans complaining of poor plot development and poor character development.Makoto Yukimura himself recognized the difficulty of concluding a long‑running series; he admitted no reader can satisfy every conclusion, but tried to write one that felt genuine and considered.And through almost universal fan agreement, he succeeded. In a year where manga conclusions too often left readers disappointed, Vinland Saga's ending was an exception. It respected its heritage, fulfilled readers' expectations, and left a lasting impression.Final thoughtsA still from Vinland Saga ending (Image via Kodansha)The Vinland Saga ending wasn't just a satisfying conclusion, but almost an exception to the rule during a year full of controversial endings. While major manga ended in 2025 with broken themes, rushed pacing, or creative decisions that turned fans apart, Vinland Saga ended in a peaceful, understated way that felt honest and was in line with the characters and themes.Yukimura's intent in telling a story about peace in a world of violence finally culminated in an ending to the series that felt honest and complete for many fans.Related links:How tall is Thorfinn Thorsson in Vinland Saga?Vinland Saga chapter 220 (Final chapter) Release dateDandadan season 2 episode 4 review