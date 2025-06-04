I used to believe Thorfinn was an anti-hero in Vinland Saga, until I saw season 1 and realized he was a villain

Vinland Saga is not considered one of the best Seinen manga for nothing. Ever since it was released in the 2000s, the manga has been praised by critics and the general public. The anime dropped in the last decade, received equal praise, and skyrocketed the series to its deserved limelight. Vinland Saga’s allure lies with its meditative plot that first starts off action-packed, but slows down and becomes tranquil as more episodes are released.

Apart from its deep plot with complex themes, Vinland Saga deserves praise for its characters. Through Vinland Saga’s runtime, the manga has never taken a misstep when it comes to its characters(both major and minor). From the likes of Bjorn, Leif Erikssen, and Thorkell, each character means something at the story’s specific point. Where Vinland Saga shines the most is with its main character, Thorfinn Karselfni.

Thorfinn is the hero of Vinland Saga, and his status as a hero has even crossed over to real life. On TikTok, there are various edits of Thorfinn, but herein lies the problem: Thorfinn is not remotely close to a hero; he is an antihero. If viewers revisit Season 1, they would realize that he was a villain, and the veneration of him would decrease. Here is why Thorfinn can’t be called a hero.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why can Thorfinn never be a hero in Vinland Saga

Askeladd is the reason Thorfinn chooses revenge (Image via Kodansha)

The current Thorfinn is a man with a heart full of kindness, this kindness stems from guilt and a spirit of restitution. Thorfinn knows that he can’t undo the harm he has caused throughout the series, so he pays back by spreading peace wherever he goes. These actions have blinded some viewers and made them forget what he did in earlier seasons. The viewers who remember, excuse Thorfinn’s actions and say it is revenge.

Where these viewers miss the plot is in the way they brush the lives Thorfinn took, as if they meant nothing. These people were humans with aspirations, goals, and dreams, but they got their lives taken from them because of one person’s selfishness. Thorfinn being a child might be an excuse, but it does not hold weight; it can not absolve him of his actions.

This was the most impactful moment for Thorfinn (Image via Kodansha)

The only reason why Thorfinn becomes truly remorseful is that he does not accomplish his dreams. Askeladd remains an insurmountable mountain that he can not overcome, and this is due to how his anger blinds him. Askeladd is later killed by Canute, and that leaves Thorfinn with no result after chasing the Welsh Viking’s tail.

If he had killed Askeladd, the result would have probably been different, and his descent into evil would have been quick. The path he would have taken would be no different from the path Askeladd took after he killed his father, as the death of his father meant Askeladd reached a point of no return. Thorfinn would not have forgotten the lives he took, but it would have reinforced the hyper(toxic) masculine sentiment that was in vogue at the time.

Final thoughts

The rest of Vinland Saga might be filled with Thorfinn taking heroic actions, but each action he takes is done out of selfishness. He is in a battle with himself, his murderous urges, and the voices that torment him. Every action he does is to soothe his conscience; for that, he is an antihero, and can’t be ranked as a hero.

He is an inversion of Frank Castle, the Punisher, as both characters have been scarred by war. What makes Thorfinn unique is his decision to chase an ideal that was unheard of at the time and was ineffective. Frank Castle is the opposite, as the justice system is more effective than the indiscriminate killing he does.

