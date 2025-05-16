Vinland Saga deserves a spinoff (and it is not Askeladd's story that should be told)

Vinland Saga's first season was full of adventure, history, and action. Many of the fights in Vinland Saga are memorable, especially the ones involving the main character, Thorfinn. Thorfinn is a phenomenal character, and he was one of Vinland Saga’s biggest draws.

Apart from the action scenes involving Thorfinn, many of his other scenes were also remarkable, especially the ones with other major characters. Each scene with Askeladd was amazing. Another character Thorfinn paired nicely with was Canute; the young prince was like a brother to Thorfinn and was necessary for both characters' development.

The manga of Vinland Saga is nearing its end, and many fans can’t accept that their favorite series will end. Some fans are asking for either a prequel or a sequel to the story.

However, there’s a problem spinoffs usually have, and it is usually on story direction and characters. Many Vinland Saga fans are of the opinion that Canute deserves his own story.

Some other fans are saying the spinoff should focus on Askeladd. A spinoff would be an incredibly drab story, as his story would bear so many similarities to Thorfinn’s. There will be action sequences, but no big takeaway in terms of theme or philosophy.

Canute’s spinoff would elevate Vinland Saga lore, and would explore an opposing philosophy to Thorfinn’s. Here are more reasons why Canute needs his spinoff.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Why does Canute from Vinland Saga need his spinoff

An older Canute who is now King (Image via MAPPA)

One way to know a good story is through its characters, and Vinland Saga did not skimp when it came to characters. Every character, no matter how small, serves a larger overarching purpose in the story. The best example of this is the slave girl and the merchant whom Askeladd goes to see.

It is clever foreshadowing for a problem that will plague the entire story: people being slaves to their desires.

Canute’s character was introduced at the right moment in Vinland Saga, as his character ran parallel to Thorfinn’s. These two characters were young teenagers who were thrust into a harsh world beyond their control.

Where two characters' paths diverged is when Thorfinn became a slave and Canute a king. This is why Canute must have his own story.

A story with Canute at its center will be eerily similar to Game of Thrones and House of Dragons. This is due to politics being the center stage of the two stories. Canute’s ascent to the throne was sudden and orchestrated by Askeladd.

Before he climbed to the throne, there were other successors, and it would have been interesting to see how he handled the political situation.

Canute's philosophy opposes that of Thorfinn (Image via Kodansha)

Canute would have faced his brothers and other family members, who were out for the throne. This spinoff would have given viewers a deep dive into how Danish royalty worked and how the government really worked. This will differ from the violence that characterized most of the early Vinland Saga, as the actions here would be more subtle.

A lot of light would also be shown on the common man, as the original series never explored the common Danish man during the Viking era. The original series didn’t need to, as it was about Vikings, but a spinoff will show what their dreams were and their fears, too.

Canute was also King of England, which resulted from the previous Danish kings' conquest of that country. According to history, the English resisted the Danes; this resistance will add an extra layer of conflict that Canute would need to maneuver.

The resistance of the English might even be the biggest conflict the Danish King would face.

Final thoughts

Canute’s story will be an interesting contrast to that of Thorfinn’s. While both of their tales start with bloodshed, at their heart, the two characters detest the violence that plagues them. Thorfinn feels guilty for the deaths he has caused, and he is even traumatized by them.

These realizations come to him while he is a slave, and after his dreams of revenge are dashed.

Canute, on the other hand, might never come to that realization. He is a ruler, and in the world he lives in, violence is the only thing that rules. Thorfinn’s idealistic phrase, “I have no enemies,” will be put to the test with a Canute spinoff, as his life is a contradiction of that statement.

