10 action anime movies that you should watch

When it comes to pulse-pounding entertainment, nothing quite beats action anime movies filled with hard-hitting fight scenes, death-defying stunts, and extraordinarily powerful characters. These animated spectacles dazzle with slick visuals and feats beyond live action.

Anime movies even transcend demographic boundaries for action fans, with sci-fi settings or supernatural conflicts incorporated amidst the combat. At their finest, intense dramatic storylines centered around complex characters complement over-the-top battle sequences.

For adrenaline junkies craving flat-out excitement or deeply resonating human struggles, Japanese anime films deliver on both in spades. Here are 10 action anime movies covering a spectrum of blockbuster chaos one simply should not miss.

Akira, Sword of the Stranger, and 8 must-watch action anime movies

1. Akira

Akira (Image via Tokyo Movie Shinsha)

Akira pioneered anime’s rise, enduring with its detailed futuristic setting and adult sensibilities. Set in dystopian Neo-Tokyo in 2019, Shotaro Kaneda leads a biker gang amidst civil unrest following societal collapse after World War III, while secret government programs develop powerful psychics.

After his friend Tetsuo Shima acquires frightening telekinetic abilities through a secret program, a series of events unfolds that determines the fate of the entire city. Beyond its iconic cyberpunk visuals and brutal gang violence lies complex political commentary about the abuse of power.

But make no mistake, the psychic-powered fight sequences between Kaneda, Tetsuo, and government operatives still deliver an amazingly destructive spectacle, fueling Akira's influential status for anime action classics. From exploding buildings to grotesque body contortions, its theatricality never ceases.

2. Sword of the Stranger

Sword of the Stranger (Image via Bones)

Sword of the Stranger follows the story of Kotaro, a young orphan boy constantly on the run from armies of Ming dynasty warriors for mysterious reasons. He crosses paths with Nanashi, a nameless ronin, and the two form an unlikely bond as Kotaro tries to escape his pursuers.

As a feature film, Sword of the Stranger boasts beautifully choreographed swordfight action as Nanashi faces off against hordes of enemies. The movie's exploration of the companionship between the leads complements its gory, blood-soaked battles quite well.

The final long-awaited showdown is also considered one of the greatest samurai anime fights, leaving fans of action anime movies satisfied by its stylish moves and ruthless carnage.

3. Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a prequel movie to the popular dark fantasy series, spotlighting the early days of protagonist Yuta Okkotsu and his teacher Satoru Gojo. After his childhood friend Rika dies and becomes a vengeful curse that haunts Yuta, he enrolls in Jujutsu Tech to help control Rika.

But greater dangers await when other sinister curses threaten the school and lives are at stake. Visuals of powerful curse manifestations and clever jujutsu fight moves add to the chilling atmosphere. The intriguing drama around Yuta struggling with grief and guilt builds investment into his character too.

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 expands on the amazingly animated world that made the anime series a hit.

4. Redline

Redline (Image via Madhouse)

For adrenaline junkies who like speed, glitz, and action-packed thrills, Redline fits like a well-oiled engine. This cult classic sci-fi racing movie centers around "Redline"—an illegal intergalactic racing tournament so dangerous, it is held only once every five years.

Eccentric and highly skilled drivers compete in souped-up vehicles to be crowned the universe's fastest and best driver. The hand-drawn animation pops with flashy colors and futuristic style, portraying the chaotic, high-octane atmosphere of the competition well.

The movie builds tension leading up to the final death-defying race across stunning alien environments. With big personalities, sleek designs, and breakneck speed chases, Redline never stops accelerating excitement.

5. Ninja Scroll

Ninja Scroll (Image via Madhouse)

A gruesome ninja tale packed with mystical intrigue, Ninja Scroll follows Jubei—a highly skilled mercenary ninja who gets caught up trying to stop a plot threatening all of Japan. He crosses paths with the Eight Devils of Kimon, a team of demon-like warriors enhanced through supernatural means and terrifying powers.

Ninja Scroll is widely praised for pioneering a more mature, gory tone with its bloody ninja action. Beyond just shuriken-slashing and kunai-stabbing, much of the ninjutsu also incorporates unique superhuman abilities. Seeing the different mystical ninja fighting styles clash makes for standout action sequences.

6. Ghost in the Shell

Ghost in the Shell (Image via Production I.G)

One of the most iconic anime movies ever, Ghost in the Shell revolutionized science fiction anime with its cyberpunk aesthetic and thought-provoking themes.

Set in a highly technologically advanced world filled with cybernetic enhancements, it follows the members of Public Security Section 9 as they track the mysterious hacker known as the Puppet Master. Blending gorgeous hand-drawn animation and computer generation, it builds a visually slick futuristic world.

The gripping plot exploring human consciousness and identity through cybernetic existence and AI sentience adds philosophical depth too. Coupled with the Section 9 team's hostage standoffs and ambush-style tactical missions, Ghost in the Shell established influential cyberpunk tropes as one of the best action anime movies.

7. Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Image via Toei Animation)

The Dragon Ball franchise has long cemented its status for action-packed martial arts battles determining the fate of the universe. Dragon Ball Super: Broly delivers spectacularly animated fights between insanely powerful fighters—exactly what fans expect.

This is one of the greatest action anime movies and canonically introduces Broly, a mighty Saiyan warrior with legendary superhuman strength, who is manipulated by his father, Paragus, into confronting Goku and Vegeta.

Watching epic showdowns like Goku versus Broly as they obliterate icy landscapes with sheer punching force simply stokes that inner child desire to mimic their moves. For long-time followers, it's also rewarding to see the heroes' personalities shine while protecting Earth from formidable cosmic threats.

8. Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust

Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust (Image via Madhouse)

A dark fantasy tale following the half-human, half-vampire hunter known as D makes for grisly entertainment with plenty of horror action. In Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust, D takes on a job to track down Meier Link, a powerful vampire eloping with a woman against her wealthy family's wishes.

Little does D realize Meier's devastating yet sympathetic backstory behind the ploy. Carrying his signature ridiculously large sword and armed with several weapons, D battles all sorts of nightmarish creatures like shape-shifting snake women and massive mutant beasts.

Though the brutal fights don't skimp on squirting blood, the tragic forbidden romance at the story's core tugs on the heartstrings too.

9. Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato (Image via Wit Studio)

As an action thriller sequel film to the popular steampunk zombie anime Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, this movie cranks up the intensity as survivors fight off the undead plague.

With giant, thick-skinned zombies besieging stations, only the small group of iron-blooded, steam-powered warriors aboard the Iron Fortress stand a chance of stopping them from infiltrating humanity's last sanctuaries. Claustrophobic train horror fills the first half, leading to blood-soaked carnage in the second.

Plenty of zombie throat-ripping, flesh-tearing madness coupled with emotion-fueled character moments make for an exciting roller rollercoaster. The unique mix of Edo Japan period, Industrial Revolution, and zombie elements builds an immersive post-apocalyptic world too.

10. Macross Plus: Movie Edition

Macross Plus: Movie Edition (Image via Triangle Staff)

Macross Plus: Movie Edition condenses the original four-episode OVA anime series into a feature-length film filled with thrilling aerial dogfights between transforming fighter jets. Set 30 years after humanity's first contact with aliens, test pilots compete using next-generation aircraft embedded with AI for a lucrative contract.

But when the AI idol Sharon Apple goes rogue and manipulates experimental drones, all hell breaks loose. The movie captures breathtakingly intense flight sequences as ace pilots pull extreme maneuvers, battling at supersonic speeds.

Along with a classic love triangle plot, thematically it also delves into AI sentience and the obsession with speedy progress. Backed by Yoko Kanno's orchestral score, Macross Plus soars by merging slick mecha action with a well-rounded story.

Conclusion

From mind-bending sci-fi and steampunk spectacles to bloody ninja slashfests, bone-crunching hand-to-hand brawls, and every hybrid in-between, action anime movies offer no shortage of outrageous arms-flailing entertainment for adrenaline junkies.

If one prefers philosophically layered plots or emotionally investing drama amidst the outrageous fight scenes, the options still hold strong. With such a variety of well-animated action anime movies to indulge in, all that's left is to grab some popcorn and brace for some epic movie madness.

