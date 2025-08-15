Dandadan season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official sites, Dandadan season 2 episode 8 is set to be released on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. In episode 7, aired on August 15, Momo and Okarun’s bond deepens after she has to awkwardly serve him and their friends as a &quot;maid.&quot; Meanwhile, Jiji’s progress in suppressing the Evil Eye training looks promising. But an accident triggers the yokai to break loose.Although they manage to subdue it, the incident intensifies things. Okarun resolves to grow stronger to protect Momo better. Turbo Granny agrees to train him and leads him to the school’s music room. A curious Aira tags along, and there, they encounter ghostly figures of six musicians. Therefore, episode 8 is likely to center on their showdown with these new foes.Dandadan season 2 episode 8 release date, time, and countdownJiji after Momo releases him from Evil Eye's control (Image via Science SARU)As previously mentioned, Dandadan season 2 episode 8, titled You Can Do It, Okarun!, is scheduled for release on August 22, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST in Japan. Due to time zone differences, the English version will be accessible to most international fans earlier, on August 21, at varying times.The release timings for Dandadan season 2 episode 8 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Daylight TimeThursday, August 218:26 AMCentral Daylight TimeThursday, August 2110:26 AMEastern Daylight TimeThursday, August 2111:26 AMGreenwich Mean TimeThursday, August 213:26 PMCentral European Summer TimeThursday, August 215:26 AMIndian Standard TimeThursday, August 218:56 PMPhilippines Standard TimeThursday, August 2111:26 PMAustralian Central Standard TimeFriday, August 2212:56 AMWhere to watch Dandadan season 2 episode 8?In Japan, Dandadan season 2 episode 8 will air across 28 MBS/TBS-affiliated stations, under their &quot;Super Anime-ism TURBO&quot; slot on August 22, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. Subsequent broadcasts are set for later that day on AT-X at 10:30 PM JST, and on BS NTV on August 27 at 12:30 AM JST.Japanese fans can also catch the next episode of this sequel season on various streaming platforms, such as d Anime Store, ABEMA, Disney+, DMM TV, Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, Bandai Channel, and U-NEXT, among others.For international viewers, this Summer 2025 anime is streaming on major global platforms, including Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll, allowing fans worldwide to enjoy the episodes.A brief recap of Dandadan season 2 episode 7Okarun and Momo in episode 7 (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 7, titled Feeling Kinda Gloomy, opens with Momo awkwardly working as a &quot;maid&quot; for Mi, Muko, and Okarun. Mi and Muko tease her relentlessly, while Okarun tries to make her feel at ease. The group even strikes a goofy &quot;Moe Moe Tri Beam&quot; heart pose for a photo. Okarun suggests walking her home, but Momo tells him to go ahead, though secretly hoping he’ll wait.To her surprise, he comes running to walk her home after her shift ends. On the way, Okarun almost takes her hand but hesitates, so Momo grabs it herself, using the excuse of the cold. Meanwhile, Jiji’s training with Seiko is progressing well. To test his control over the Evil Eye, Seiko drops room-temperature soy sauce on his hand. The yokai begins to take over, but Jiji manages to suppress it.Though he can’t yet handle cold triggers, Seiko believes that he’s close to regaining a normal life. Unfortunately, when Momo and Okarun return, Jiji and Aira rush to greet them but collide. Aira’s cold boba tea spills on Jiji, and the Evil Eye breaks free. He quickly summons his cursed house to stop the hot water splashes and pulls Momo inside, keeping her arm and the hot water outside.The Evil Eye breaks free (Image via Science SARU)Okarun and Seiko’s attempts to intervene fail. But soon as the yokai starts choking her, Momo spits the hot water she’d been holding in her mouth on the Evil Eye. Jiji regains his senses and finds his hands still choking Momo. He feels guilty, though neither Momo nor Seiko holds him responsible. Aira also feels responsible and promises to be more cautious.The next day, Okarun urges Mr. Mantis Shrimp/Peeney to train him in hand-to-hand combat. Peeney refuses, claiming that violence is wrong. Regardless, Okarun is determined to become stronger. He’s furious at the Evil Eye for targeting Momo and wants to teach the yokai a lesson. A quiet tension brews between him and Jiji because of this.Manjiro tells Seiko that they need a permanent fix for the Evil Eye. He decides to handle the exorcism himself if Seiko is unwilling. Meanwhile, Okarun begins practicing punches. Turbo Granny tells him it’s pointless without proper technique, then offers to train him. As she’s leading him toward the school’s music room, Aira joins them.Okarun in episode 7 (Image via Science SARU)In the music room, Turbo Granny uses piano notes to explain &quot;battle rhythm,&quot; the number of actions a fighter can take in a single beat. Okarun is a two-switch fighter, Aira and the Evil Eye are four-switch, and with his cursed house, the Evil Eye becomes ten-switch.Suddenly, the piano plays on its own. A loud orchestral blast plays in, and six ghostly figures of musicians appear. They’re furious over Turbo Granny’s &quot;filthy notes.&quot; Episode 7 ends as Okarun, Aira, and Turbo Granny face the music room tulpas.What to expect in Dandadan season 2 episode 8? (speculative)Okarun and co will face the tulpas in Dandadan season 2 episode 8 (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 8 will likely continue with Okarun’s training under Turbo Granny and reveal how it ties into the ghostly musicians introduced in episode 7.Viewers can expect a proper explanation of who these music room tulpas are and whether Turbo Granny knew about them beforehand. Her remark that &quot;they&quot; have arrived strongly suggests that she did, so the next episode should clarify why she brought Okarun there in the first place and what she's hoping to achieve.Fans will also see how Okarun and Aira handle these foes in Dandadan season 2 episode 8, and whether this encounter is just another step in Okarun's training or if Turbo Granny has some hidden agenda.