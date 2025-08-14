Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51: Release date and time, where to read, and more

According to the webtoon’s official site, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 10 PM KST. Chapter 50, released on August 13, 2025, sees Suho taking down a group of prison escapees. Suho’s goal is revealed to unite humanity, Hunters, monarch descendants, villains, and even monsters, against Itarim.As a first move, he readies to subdue the convicts. Meanwhile, Yoonho and his daughter Miho also enter the fray and face another group of escapees. With things heating up, the next chapter will likely focus on how Suho takes down the convicts and progresses toward achieving his goal.Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51 release date, time, and countdownSuho and Yoonho as they face the convicts (Image via Redice Studio/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)As stated above, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51 is going to come out on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 10 PM KST (and JST) in South Korea. Due to timezone differences, it will become available earlier on the same day for most international fans.The release timings for Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific TimeWednesday, August 206:00 AMCentral TimeWednesday, August 208:00 AMEastern TimeWednesday, August 209:00 AMGreenwich Mean TimeWednesday, August 201:00 PMCentral European TimeWednesday, August 203:00 PMIndian Standard TimeWednesday, August 206:30 PMPhilippines Standard TimeWednesday, August 209:00 PMAustralian Central TimeWednesday, August 2011:30 PMWhere to read Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51?Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51 will first drop on its official platform, the KAKAO PAGE website, a popular South Korean digital platform for webcomics and fiction. However, the chapters are available only in its original language, Korean, on this site.For international readers, the English-translated version will be available on Tapas, a global platform that brings the manhwa to fans worldwide. Just note that there might be a short delay between the Korean release and the English translation.Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50: A brief recapSuho faces the convicts in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 starts with one of Suho’s childhood memories with his grandfather. Back in the present, Suho confronts a group of prison escapees armed with star fragments. During the fight, he sees the ghost of Minsung, who accuses him of lacking the true resolve to kill, even after changing his &quot;job.&quot;The taunt strikes a nerve. Suho cuts down the escapees without hesitation. While Minsung is impressed by how quickly Suho has hardened, he questions whether killing was really necessary, suggesting Suho could have subdued them instead. To him, Suho is also starting to resemble a &quot;monster.&quot;Once the battle is over, Suho orders Beru to consume the corpses and extract information, specifically, who orchestrated the attack and why the convicts targeted civilians rather than fleeing. Beru asks if Suho is alright and whether revealing his identity so openly is a wise move. Suho says that right now, humanity should be preparing to face Itarim’s apostle, not getting distracted by infighting among awakened humans.He worries such delays will only hold back Jinwoo, so he’s ready to fight openly, unite humanity under one cause, and prepare them for their real enemy. For achieving that goal, Suho has decided to gather every possible force against Itarim.Young Suho with his grandfather, Il-Hwan (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)Whether they’re descendants of the monarchs, Hunters, villains, or even monsters, he doesn’t care about their identities or his methods. He only wants results. Beru is giddy at the thought of Suho ruling over everyone, but Suho clarifies that he intends to make them allies, not subordinates.The first step now is to deal with the villains, the escaped convicts. Knowing he’ll need numbers, Suho revives the very enemies he just killed, adding them to his forces.On the other side, Yoonho and his daughter Miho confront another group of convicts. They were nearby on a family trip and sprang into action soon as they received the news. Miho sees it as lucky timing, but Yoonho just wants to finish the fight quickly so they can get back to their plans. The chapter ends with the father-daughter duo about to face the convict escapees.What to expect in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51? (speculative)Sung Suho (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)With Suho’s plan now out in the open, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51 is likely to show how he takes down the remaining escapees using his new shadows. Beru might uncover vital clues about the mastermind behind the attack, and they may lead Suho to Hwang Dongsuk and Kang Taeshik. The next chapter will also see how Miho and Yoonho’s sudden entry into the fight impacts Suho’s goals.On top of that, the arrival of the S-Rank Hunters is also expected, which could throw a wrench into Suho’s plans. If their goals clash, he may even find himself facing them head-on. With all these events, the action and stakes are only going to ramp up even further.Also read:I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 7 release date and timeDemon Slayer Infinity Castle fights will surpass all previous ones in not just importance, but also emotional valueVinland Saga manga ending review