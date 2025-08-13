  • home icon
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle fights will surpass all previous ones in not just importance, but also emotional value

By Dishani Dutta
Modified Aug 13, 2025 06:30 GMT
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle fights will surpass all previous ones, both in importance and emotional value (Image via ufotable)
The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle trilogy will bring the story’s last two arcs, the Infinity Castle Arc and the Sunrise Countdown Arc, to the big screen. As such, they’re naturally set to intensify both the action and emotion. These aren’t just the most important battles in the series; they’re also some of the most personal ones.

The demon slayers will go up against the remaining of the twelve Kizuki, the top Upper Moon demons, before the final face-off with Muzan, the Demon King himself. This already makes the stakes higher than ever.

And it’s just in terms of how insanely powerful these foes are, but also because of the emotional significance of these confrontations to the characters. From personal motives like revenge, to justice, to backstories, every clash will carry an emotional punch way beyond what fans have seen so far.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author’s opinions and contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer Manga.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle fights will equally push both the action and emotional stakes to their peak

Tanjiro vs. Akaza will unfold in Demon Slayer Infinity Castle (Image via Ufotable)
The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movies will adapt the Final Battle Arc, which means the action will be at its peak. So far, even taking down a single lower-rank Upper Moon has proven to be a major challenge. This was proven in the Demon Slayer Corps’ clashes with Daki, Gyutaro, Hantengu, and Gyokko, all four Upper Moon they’ve faced so far.

So now, in Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, going up against the very top of the Twelve Kizuki, and doing so all at once, guarantees that the stakes and risks will already be higher than ever, long before the inevitable showdown with Muzan Kibutsuji even begins. But it’s not just about the intensity of the action. Many of these fights will be deeply personal.

They won’t only be about justice or protecting humanity, they will also be battles for revenge for several characters. This alone will considerably raise the emotional weight. The likelihood of seeing the backstories of these Upper Kizuki on top of that will only raise the emotional impact. These are the most powerful demons in Muzan’s ranks, and their pasts will carry equally heavy emotional beats that’ll hit hard.

Tanjiro&#039;s battle with Akaza will have a major emotional focus (Image via Ufotable)
The confrontations with all of the top three, Akaza (Upper Rank 3), Doma (Upper Rank 2), and Kokushibo (Upper Rank 1), carry emotional significance alongside combat intensity. For Akaza, Tanjiro’s motivation to avenge Rengoku adds a personal and extremely emotional motive. Akaza’s backstory adds to the emotional layer. It’s arguably one of the most tragic pasts in the series, and will bring further emotional blow.

Meanwhile, Doma stands as a bitter enemy for Shinobu for being the one responsible for the death of her elder sister, Kanae. He’s also the demon who killed and devoured Inosuke’s mother. Therefore, his battle would also have two personal angles. With Shinobu, Inosuke, and Kanao facing him, the fight will naturally be packed with emotion.

As for Kokushibo, the fight against him will carry a different kind of weight. His background as a former demon slayer turned demon, and his relation and complicated history with Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the strongest demon slayer in history, will only add to the emotional depth to be seen in Demon Slayer Infinity Castle. He’s also Muichiro Tokito’s ancestor. So his presence will also hit close to home for the Mist Hashira, further amplifying the fight’s emotional value.

Another fight that’s set to carry this same direction will be against the newly appointed Upper Rank 6, Kaigaku, another former demon slayer. He was a fellow disciple under Jigoro Kuwajima alongside Zenitsu. Kaigaku always had an intense rivalry with Zenitsu.

His betrayal and transition into a demon caused Jigoro’s seppuku. His slow and agonizing death gave Zenitsu a burning revenge motivation. His desire to avenge his master is sure to give his fight with Kaigaku emotional intensity in Demon Slayer Infinity Castle.

Final thoughts

All these personal drives for vengeance will only boost the emotional weight of the intense battles in the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movies. These confrontations are set to outshine all previous clashes in the series.

Fans can expect some of the most extreme combats that will exceed all they’ve seen so far, and not just in sheer stakes, but also in terms of their emotional values.

