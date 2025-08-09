Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4: Isao Shinomiya fights Kaiju No. 9 as it consumes him and his Numbers Weapon

Premiered on Saturday, August 9, 2025, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 sees the real No. 9 emerge at the command center. The Kaiju’s real target all this time was Chief Isao and his Kaiju No. 2 Weapon. Isao pushes his body and weapon to the limit and faces No. 9, but the Kaiju proves overwhelmingly strong.Even though Isao nearly exposes No. 9’s core, the Kaiju survives and ultimately consumes him. No. 9 fuses with his body and overpowers Narumi and Kafka. But a post-fusion rejection kicks in, and it prepares to flee, blocking both Kafka and Narumi at once.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4: Kaiju No. 9’s main body enters as it targets Chief Isao ShinomiyaKafka and Narumi in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 (Image via Production I.G)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4, titled The Man Called Isao Shinomiya picks up with Kafka defeating the Kaiju No. 9 variant he had been battling. With both versions of No. 9 down, the Honju it revived collapse as well. The command center cheers as victory seems in sight. Chief Shinomiya commends Kafka, Kikoru, and Narumi for their efforts.However, Narumi can’t shake the feeling that something is off. He suspects No. 9 had a greater plan than simply claiming Kaiju No. 8. His instincts are soon proven right when the control center picks up another Kaiju signal.The dying No. 9 Kafka defeated mutters that while it failed to obtain No. 8, it will accomplish its other goal. Kafka doesn’t immediately understand the meaning, but alerts Narumi that No. 9’s main body is somewhere else entirely.Isao faces Kaiju No. 9 (Image via Production I.G)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 moves to the command center where Kaiju No. 9 suddenly emerges from an analyst’s body. Isao Shinomiya prepares to confront the threat. No. 9’s other objective becomes clear. His target is Chief Shinomiya himself, or more specifically, the Kaiju No. 2 Numbers Weapon in his possession.Realizing No. 9’s true aim, Kafka, Narumi, and Kikoru race toward the control center. Isao orders an evacuation while he faces No. 9. He believed he had prepared for any situation, but it’s evident that No. 9 has evolved far beyond his expectations.Based on previous reports, No. 9’s fortitude should be 8.5, meaning Isao should have the advantage. But the fight soon proves that information wrong as No. 9 easily overpowers and injures him.The Chief as he faces No. 9 in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 (Image via Production I.G)Its strength has clearly grown beyond the Defense Force’s expectations. Isao refuses to back down. He knows retreat is impossible as No. 9 can track his exact location. He’s determined to end the threat right here and unleashes the full might of Kaiju No. 2.But even at his full strength, the regenerating No. 9 is too much for him to handle alone. Rather, its eager to push Isao to his limits to test the full capabilities of No. 2. As the battle progresses against this ever-evolving opponent, Isao becomes painfully aware that he is no longer at his peak.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4: No. 9 defeats Isao and takes over his body along with No. 2’s powersKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 continues with No. 9 relentlessly pummeling Chief Shinomiya. With no regenerative abilities and constant damage piling up, Isao’s combat output quickly drops. Still, he pushes his Kaiju weapon to its absolute limit, fully aware that doing so means he will never fight again.For him, taking down No. 9 in this moment outweighs his own survival, and he’s placing his faith in the new generation to carry on the responsibilities after him. The narrative sees another flashback from Kikoru’s past, but from Isao’s perspective.Kaiju No. 9 after taking over Isao's body (Image via Production I.G)Despite knowing the risks of the job, Hikari decided to train Kikoru so she’d be strong enough to protect herself. As he faces No. 9, Isao reflects on how he could never indulge Kikoru as much as Hikari wanted him to. Now, his sole focus is to eliminate and remove this threat from his daughter’s future.He unleashes No. 2’s primary burst attack even though the high-output strike is too powerful to unleash for a human body. The blast begins to expose No. 9’s core, but the Kaiju had anticipated this move and prepared a counter. So, Isao charges up a second blast, something No. 9 deems impossible for a human.The force of the attack is so great that it obliterates even distant buildings. This draws Narumi and Kafka’s attention as they rush to the scene. But No. 9 reinforced its body, and its core remains intact, though it admits it couldn’t fully withstand the hit and barely managed to survive.Kafka in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 (Image via Production I.G)Unfortunately, Isao’s human body has reached its limit. In his dazed state, Isao can’t land another hit. No. 9 takes the opportunity and consumes him, calling out to No. 2 to &quot;become a Kaiju again.&quot;When Narumi and Kafka arrive, they’re relieved to see Isao still standing. But Kafka soon realizes something is wrong. He warns Narumi just as &quot;Isao&quot; turns on them, revealing that No. 9 has merged with his body. Kafka shields Narumi from its attack, but notes that it has now become even more powerful. No. 9 reveals that it killed Isao and fused with him.Kikoru attacks from above, refusing to believe No. 9’s words. The Kaiju taunts her by exposing part of Isao’s face as it prepares to strike her. Narumi attacks, but even his hits aren’t enough against it now. Apparently, Isao told Narumi about his plans to retire after building the strongest defense unit and entrusted him to lead after he’s gone.No. 9 blocks No. 8 and Narumi simultaneously (Image via Production I.G)In the final moments of Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4, No. 9 prepares to escape, as it suffers from post-fusion rejection. Narumi is determined to fulfill his responsibility and bring the Kaiju down. But No. 9 traps him and prepares to hit him with No. 2’s strike.Kafka also enters the fray, demanding Isao back. Episode 4 ends on a tense cliffhanger as No. 9 is now powerful enough to block both Narumi and Kafka simultaneously, and the situation escalates.Final thoughtsKafka in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 (Image via Production I.G)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 brings an intense twist with the reveal that No. 9’s true target is Chief Shinomiya. Their intense battle pushes both to the limit and ends with a devastating turn as the Kaiju claims the Defense Force's leader.Now, Kafka Hibino and Narumi are left to face an enemy that was already dangerously powerful, and has now become even more formidable after merging with Isao and gaining the might of No. 2.