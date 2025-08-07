Kaiju No. 8 season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

The excitement around Kaiju No. 8 season 2 was high before its debut, and it continues to grow further. Adapted from Naoya Matsumoto’s popular manga, the first season, made by Production I.G, was a major hit. Now, with season 2 in full swing, the hype in the fandom has reached a new peak.As the Summer 2025 anime season rolls out, here’s everything from the episode count and streaming platforms to the full release schedule and so on that fans need to know as Kafka Hibino’s story continues to unfold.Kaiju No. 8 season 2: Total episode count, release date, broadcast times, and moreKafka and Kikoru in season 2 (Image via Production I.G)As confirmed by the anime’s official website, home media, and the X (formerly Twitter) account, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 is confirmed to have a total of 11 episodes. The second season will air in a single cour as part of the Summer 2025 lineup.This acclaimed Shonen’s new season releases new episodes every Saturday at 11 pm JST across various TV networks in Japan. Due to time zone differences, the English versions of the episodes are typically available to most international fans earlier on the same day, at variable times.Episode 1 aired on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Three episodes have been released so far, and the season has garnered significant anticipation among fans.Below is the complete release schedule for all episodes of Kaiju No. 8 season 2, with expected release times listed in IST, GMT, and PT.EpisodesDateRelease Timings(IST/GMT/PT)1 (Released)July 19, 20257:30 PM/2 PM/7 AM2 (Released)July 26, 20257:30 PM/2 PM/7 AM3 (Released)August 2, 20257:30 PM/2 PM/7 AM4August 9, 20257:30 PM/2 PM/7 AM5August 16, 20257:30 PM/2 PM/7 AM6August 23, 20257:30 PM/2 PM/7 AM7August 30, 20257:30 PM/2 PM/7 AM8September 6, 20257:30 PM/2 PM/7 AM9September 13, 20257:30 PM/2 PM/7 AM10September 20, 20257:30 PM/2 PM/7 AM11September 27, 20257:30 PM/2 PM/7 AMReaders should note that the above schedule only cites the anticipated release times. Timings are subject to change if the studio makes any official announcements. No delays have been announced as of now.Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 season 2?Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episodes air across several TV stations in Japan, including TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, AT-X, and many others. For Japanese viewers, this sequel is also available for streaming on various online platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Prime Video, Netflix, U-NEXT, and others.For international fans, this Summer 2025 series is streamable on Crunchyroll, which provides availability worldwide in various subbed and dubbed languages.What to expect in Kaiju No. 8 season 2?First Division captain Gen Narumi is introduced (Image via Production I.G)The first season of this acclaimed Shonen anime kicked off Kafka Hibino’s journey to achieve his dream of fighting Kaiju alongside his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Season 1 introduced his bond with Reno Ichikawa, his unexpected transformation from human to Kaiju, and his entry into the Defense Force's Third Division. Kafka’s secret of being a Kaiju didn’t stay hidden for long.Kaiju No. 9 entered the picture. And during an attack by Kaiju No. 10, Kafka had to reveal his Kaiju powers to protect his comrades. This led to his arrest, where Chief Isao Shinomiya tested his determination. Though Kafka briefly lost control, he proved his resolve and was allowed to stay in the force and fight on the side of humanity.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 will pick up right where season 1 left off and dive into the Kaiju Weapon and The Compatible User arcs, and might even lead into the start of the Cataclysms Arc. Kafka and Kikoru will now join the First Division, while their friends head to other squads.The season will also introduce viewers to other division commanders. Kaiju No. 9 is set to make a comeback, so Kafka now stands as both a Kaiju and a soldier, officially fighting for humanity from within the Defense Force.Final thoughtsKafka faces Kaiju No. 9 (Image via Production I.G)With three exciting episodes already out, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 gets off to an engaging start, setting the stage for the twists and chaos still to come.As the Summer 2025 season unfolds, fans can look forward to even more extreme battles and tense moments as the sequel dives deeper into Kafka’s journey and the challenges ahead.Also read:Dandadan chapter 206: Release date and time, what to expect, and moreVinland Saga manga ending reviewAnime NYC to screen Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era anime film