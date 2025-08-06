  • home icon
Anime NYC to screen Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era anime film

By Dishani Dutta
Modified Aug 06, 2025 19:20 GMT
Anime NYC to screen Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era anime film (Image via CygamesPictures)
Anime NYC to screen Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era anime film (Image via CygamesPictures)

Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era, the anime movie, is announced to have a special screening at Anime NYC 2025. The convention's staff made the official announcement on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. They disclosed that the film will be shown at the upcoming convention on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 6 PM local time (Eastern Daylight Time).

This first film in the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise was originally released in Japanese theaters in May 2024. Aside from the film screening, this year's Anime NYC will also host Shonen Jump editor-in-chief Yū Saitō and anime producer Kirito Iwashita.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era film set for screening at Anime NYC on August 23, 2025

Anime NYC 2025 will screen Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era, the first anime film in the Uma Musume: Pretty Derby franchise. The convention this year takes place at the Javits Center from Thursday, August 21, to Sunday, August 24, 2025, spanning four days for the first time. The film will be shown on Saturday, August 23, at 6 PM local time (EDT), the third day of the convention.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era originally premiered in Japanese theaters on May 24, 2025. The franchise made its debut on the big screen. It's also the only film in the franchise so far. Uma Musume: Pretty Derby first aired as a TV anime in Spring 2018. A second season was released in Winter 2021. The third season came out in Fall 2023. All three seasons ran for 13 episodes.

Posters from Uma Musume Pretty Derby (Image via Studio Kai)
Posters from Uma Musume Pretty Derby (Image via Studio Kai)

The story is set in a world where famous racehorses are reborn as horse girls, anthropomorphic characters with ears and tails. They carry the names and legacies of real-life horses, and train hard to become top racers as well as performers. The title's theme blends sports competition with idol culture.

The movie centers on Jungle Pocket, a passionate rookie horse girl who wants to be the best of her generation. The narrative revolves around her clashes with Agnes Tachyon, a strategic rival, and Manhattan Café, a quiet, enigmatic competitor. In Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era, the real-life 2001 Japanese horse racing season is reimagined.

Jungle Pocket in Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era (Image via CygamesPictures)
Jungle Pocket in Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era (Image via CygamesPictures)

Alongside the screening of Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era, Anime NYC 2025 will also welcome two special guests: Shonen Jump magazine's editor-in-chief Yū Saitō and anime producer Kirito Iwashita.

Yū Saitō joined Shueisha in 2005. He became editor-in-chief of Shonen Jump in June 2024 and has worked on major titles like Gintama, Hunter x Hunter, World Trigger, Kuroko's Basketball, Nisekoi, and We Never Learn.

Kirito Iwashita joined the animation studio Twin Engine in 2020. He served as assistant producer on Shine On! Bakumatsu Bad Boys and planning producer on Hell's Paradise.

Dishani Dutta

Dishani Dutta

Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.

Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.

While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.

Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.

When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music.

Edited by Dishani Dutta
