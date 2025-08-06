Kagurabachi might get its biggest achievement at Anime NYC 2025

Kagurabachi fans have had an eventful year, to say the least. Earlier this year, rumors circulated that an anime adaptation was in development. This was quite surprising, given that it isn’t one of the most popular manga series today. However, Takeru Hokazono’s consistent storytelling has attracted a large fanbase over the past few months. Kagurabachi fans have another reason to celebrate, as the creator of the series, along with an editor from Shueisha, will appear at Anime NYC 2025. This news was shared through an official X post. When a manga has a panel at a major anime and manga convention, fans often expect some announcement. Since an editor from Shueisha will be there, fans are hoping for some big news.Fans have high hopes for the Kagurabachi panel at Anime NYC 2025Kagurabachi manga has experienced a few turbulent periods over the past few months. Whether it continues in Weekly Shonen Jump depends on its sales performance. While it might not be as popular as titles like One Piece and My Hero Academia, the artist continues to give his best effort. As a result, the manga has built a dedicated fanbase, and sales figures show significant growth. Given the widespread popularity of Shueisha’s magazines, it’s no surprise that a good manga receives an anime adaptation. Initially, these were just rumors. However, Netflix Japan subtly hinted at Kagurabachi getting an anime adaptation. Fans are still in the dark about the project details, as there has been no official confirmation from the creator, and release dates are yet to be announced. In light of the recent announcement regarding Anime NYC 2025, it’s no surprise that fans are expecting big news. They believe that at least an official announcement of the anime adaptation is imminent, and they would also like to see a release date along with a key visual.The first key visual for any anime adaptation is quite exciting because it gives fans a sneak peek of the art style and character designs that will appear in the series. Since the project was only recently approved, it’s too early for the series to release a trailer. An official announcement along with a release window would be ideal for fans worldwide. Kagurabachi’s combat system and its Shonen-like story progression could make for a fantastic anime. The consistent quality of the art in the manga provides animators with plenty of material to work with. Additionally, the character interactions are very entertaining. As a result, there is a lot of excitement about the upcoming anime adaptation.In conclusion, Kagurabachi fans worldwide will be tuning in to watch Anime NYC 2025. This panel will feature the original creator of the series along with other prominent names in the manga industry. Therefore, fans believe that a major announcement about an anime adaptation is expected. However, only time will tell if the manga series will reveal details about the upcoming project.Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.Also Read:Leaked Akaza vs. Giyu fight from the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film proves the anime has truly surpassed the manga10 best anime of the 21st century