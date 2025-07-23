  • home icon
  • Anime
  • This Hunter x Hunter character truly upholds Togashi's message, and it's not Gon or Killua

This Hunter x Hunter character truly upholds Togashi's message, and it's not Gon or Killua

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Jul 23, 2025 13:30 GMT
This Hunter x Hunter character truly upholds Togashi
This Hunter x Hunter character truly upholds Togashi's message, and it's not Gon or Killua (Image via Madhouse)

In Hunter x Hunter, detours are not just plot devices but a thematic compass for Togashi. Analysing the characters such as Gon, Killua, and especially Meruem, we conclude that it is indeed the way of non-standard paths that leads to personal growth, transformation, and meaning. Nonetheless, demonstrating opposite to this ideal is Shaiapouf, a character built with loyalty but doomed by rigidity.

Ad

Aside from being a villain, Shaiapouf is a tragic truth personified to the fact that absolute loyalty and one-tracked mind are weaknesses and not virtues. Among all of Togashi's characters, Shaiapouf is the most potent rejection of the series’ core message, and that’s exactly why he stands out.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Pouf's devotion in Hunter X Hunter that denies growth

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shaiapouf’s tragedy begins with his design. He is the Royal Guard who was born from the Chimera Ant Queen and therefore has both body and mind completely developed. Unlike Meruem, who gradually discovers feelings of human emotion, or Pitou, who learns sympathy through Komugi, Shaiapouf is simply unevolved because he is not permitted to be one.

Also read: The line between good and evil in Hunter x Hunter is blurry, and its characters symbolize this

Ad

He considers Meruem as his writer of destiny, but unfortunately is not the one who can understand it. Instead of serving the man Meruem truly is, or instead of coming up with his own idea about Meruem, he works for an idea Meruem never agrees to, while he never truly understands Meruem.

“Loyal to the King, but not Meruem” defines Shaiapouf perfectly. He doesn’t want to serve Meruem as he is, but as he thinks Meruem should be. That disconnect was his downfall.

Ad

Abilities wasted on control

Ad

This rigidity plays out psychologically. Shaiapouf cannot tolerate ambiguity, especially when it threatens the ideal he’s built his identity around. He overthinks, spirals into anxiety, and acts emotionally erratic. His Nen abilities—Spiritual Message, which could foster empathy, and Beelzebub, with limitless strategic potential—are reduced to tools of manipulation.

His cocoon technique, capable of producing uniquely gifted soldiers, is channeled only into furthering a warped sense of duty. He lives not in the world as it is, but in a fantasy of control and perfection, blinding him to both Meruem’s humanity and his own.

Ad

Also read: What is Conjuration ability in Hunter x Hunter? What are its limits? Explored

The spiral of betrayal

Shaiapouf as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)
Shaiapouf as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Shaiapouf’s true descent begins during the Palace Invasion arc. His actions like manipulating Gon and Pitou, or attempting to kill Komugi, aren’t just morally wrong, they’re desperate. He betrays the King’s real wishes, believing himself to be saving Meruem from corruption, not realizing that love, not conquest, is what gives Meruem meaning.

Ad

When Shaiapouf at last witnesses the feelings of Meruem, which are similar to his own, he goes through an emotional wreck. For the very first time, he calculates the depth of his wrongdoing against his King and how far he has gone in the process of failing even himself. Unlike Pitou, who discovers sense in Meruem's pleasure, Shaiapouf cannot embrace the variations in life. He dies broken while his life's mission is in ruins.

Ad

Also read: "Character came alive"- This Hunter x Hunter cosplay has fans gushing over its likeness

The ultimate antithesis

Ad

Togashi’s thesis—“Enjoy detours to the fullest, for that's where you'll find the things more important than what you want”—is elegantly echoed in Shaiapouf’s failure. He is the character who refuses detours. He rejects change, misunderstands love, and clings to purpose over growth. And because of that, he loses everything.

Hunter x Hunter teaches us that purpose must evolve, and that true strength lies in flexibility and connection. Shaiapouf was born a butterfly, but he never flew as he restricts himself in the cocoon of obsession. His downfall is not villainy, but tragedy. A reminder of the serious consequences due to the denial of the very changes which life offers and thus gives it a purpose.

Ad

Also read

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunita N. Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications