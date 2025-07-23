This Hunter x Hunter character truly upholds Togashi's message, and it's not Gon or Killua

In Hunter x Hunter, detours are not just plot devices but a thematic compass for Togashi. Analysing the characters such as Gon, Killua, and especially Meruem, we conclude that it is indeed the way of non-standard paths that leads to personal growth, transformation, and meaning. Nonetheless, demonstrating opposite to this ideal is Shaiapouf, a character built with loyalty but doomed by rigidity.Aside from being a villain, Shaiapouf is a tragic truth personified to the fact that absolute loyalty and one-tracked mind are weaknesses and not virtues. Among all of Togashi's characters, Shaiapouf is the most potent rejection of the series’ core message, and that’s exactly why he stands out.Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.Pouf's devotion in Hunter X Hunter that denies growthShaiapouf’s tragedy begins with his design. He is the Royal Guard who was born from the Chimera Ant Queen and therefore has both body and mind completely developed. Unlike Meruem, who gradually discovers feelings of human emotion, or Pitou, who learns sympathy through Komugi, Shaiapouf is simply unevolved because he is not permitted to be one.Also read: The line between good and evil in Hunter x Hunter is blurry, and its characters symbolize thisHe considers Meruem as his writer of destiny, but unfortunately is not the one who can understand it. Instead of serving the man Meruem truly is, or instead of coming up with his own idea about Meruem, he works for an idea Meruem never agrees to, while he never truly understands Meruem.“Loyal to the King, but not Meruem” defines Shaiapouf perfectly. He doesn’t want to serve Meruem as he is, but as he thinks Meruem should be. That disconnect was his downfall.Abilities wasted on controlThis rigidity plays out psychologically. Shaiapouf cannot tolerate ambiguity, especially when it threatens the ideal he’s built his identity around. He overthinks, spirals into anxiety, and acts emotionally erratic. His Nen abilities—Spiritual Message, which could foster empathy, and Beelzebub, with limitless strategic potential—are reduced to tools of manipulation.His cocoon technique, capable of producing uniquely gifted soldiers, is channeled only into furthering a warped sense of duty. He lives not in the world as it is, but in a fantasy of control and perfection, blinding him to both Meruem’s humanity and his own.Also read: What is Conjuration ability in Hunter x Hunter? What are its limits? ExploredThe spiral of betrayalShaiapouf as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)Shaiapouf’s true descent begins during the Palace Invasion arc. His actions like manipulating Gon and Pitou, or attempting to kill Komugi, aren’t just morally wrong, they’re desperate. He betrays the King’s real wishes, believing himself to be saving Meruem from corruption, not realizing that love, not conquest, is what gives Meruem meaning.When Shaiapouf at last witnesses the feelings of Meruem, which are similar to his own, he goes through an emotional wreck. For the very first time, he calculates the depth of his wrongdoing against his King and how far he has gone in the process of failing even himself. Unlike Pitou, who discovers sense in Meruem's pleasure, Shaiapouf cannot embrace the variations in life. He dies broken while his life's mission is in ruins.Also read: &quot;Character came alive&quot;- This Hunter x Hunter cosplay has fans gushing over its likenessThe ultimate antithesisTogashi’s thesis—“Enjoy detours to the fullest, for that's where you'll find the things more important than what you want”—is elegantly echoed in Shaiapouf’s failure. He is the character who refuses detours. He rejects change, misunderstands love, and clings to purpose over growth. And because of that, he loses everything.Hunter x Hunter teaches us that purpose must evolve, and that true strength lies in flexibility and connection. Shaiapouf was born a butterfly, but he never flew as he restricts himself in the cocoon of obsession. His downfall is not villainy, but tragedy. A reminder of the serious consequences due to the denial of the very changes which life offers and thus gives it a purpose.Also read8 anime fathers who make Ging from Hunter x Hunter look like a saintI think this moment in Hunter x Hunter captures Gon's growth perfectly, and there's no better way to show itYou may hate me for this, but the Hunter x Hunter 1999 anime is better than Madhouse's in one key areaHunter x Hunter fans need to stop asking &quot;why is Chrollo so evil&quot; and start understanding his characterization