  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Dandadan chapter 206: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 206: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

By Dishani Dutta
Modified Aug 05, 2025 06:30 GMT
Dandadan chapter 206 release date, time, and more (Image via Science SARU)
Dandadan chapter 206 release date, time, and more (Image via Science SARU)

According to the official MANGA Plus website, Dandadan chapter 206 will be released on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 12 AM JST, after a one-week break. Chapter 205, released in Japan on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, unfolds Jiji’s fight against the smoke yokai Enenra. With Seiko’s teachings on spiral energy use, Jiji can hit ethereal beings like Enenra.

Ad

Jiji also reveals a new "fusion" form where his body remains shrouded in Evil Eye’s energy while he’s the one in control. This form lets him endure attacks while still using Evil Gun without needing to switch between himself and Evil Eye. With Jiji’s new form and power-up, the upcoming chapter is poised to finally give him a long-awaited spotlight and show how he takes on, and possibly takes down, the smoke yokai.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dandadan chapter 206 release date, time, and countdown

Jiji finally gets a merged form with the Evil Eye (Image via Science SARU)
Jiji finally gets a merged form with the Evil Eye (Image via Science SARU)

As stated before, Dandadan chapter 206 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Due to timezone differences, most international readers can access the chapter earlier, on Monday, August 18, 2025, at varying times.

Ad

The release timings for Dandadan chapter 206 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time zonesDateTime
Pacific Standard TimeMonday, August 188:00 AM
Eastern Standard TimeMonday, August 1811:00 AM
British Summer TimeMonday, August 184:00 PM
Central European Summer TimeMonday, August 185:00 PM
Indian Standard TimeMonday, August 188:30 PM
Philippine Standard TimeMonday, August 1811:00 PM
Australia Central Daylight TimeTuesday, August 191:30 AM
Ad
Ad

Where to read Dandadan chapter 206?

Ad

Dandadan chapter 206 is set to be released on different digital platforms, such as Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform. The Viz Media and MANGA Plus websites provide free access to the chapter. But they only offer the first and the last three chapters for free.

To get full access to all chapters, readers can turn to the Shonen Jump+ site or the MANGA Plus app. Shonen Jump+ only offers the original Japanese version of the manga, which can be accessed either through a point system or a subscription.

Ad

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 205

Jiji and the Evil Eye (Image via Science SARU)
Jiji and the Evil Eye (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan chapter 205, titled Spiral Training, kicks off with Jiji landing a direct hit on the smoke yokai Enenra using his Evil Gun. Enenra is stunned, as physical attacks shouldn’t be able to hit his smoke body. He dodges Jiji’s next attack and launches a counterattack.

Ad

Since Jiji is now in his flesh-and-blood form, a clean hit would be fatal. The attack lands, but Jiji had already swapped with the Evil Eye, whose spiritual energy allows Jiji’s body to withstand the hit. Amid the back-and-forth between Enenra and the Evil Eye, Jiji finds another opening, switches, and hits Enenra with another Evil Gun.

Enenra is still confused about how Jiji’s attacks are landing. Jiji credits it all to his awesome teacher, Seiko. In a flashback, she teaches him how combining spiritual energy with spiral motion is key to effective attacks. She breaks it down scientifically. Proteins in the human body consist of L-form amino acids that rotate left, while sugars and genetic material rotate right.

Ad

This difference matters when releasing spiritual energy. Left rotation, "loosening force," unleashes energy and works on corporeal bodies, while right rotation, "containing force," stores energy and is effective against ethereal enemies made up of smoke-like bodies.

Ad

Back then, Jiji struggled to even fire basic shouha waves. But through persistent practice, he’s now able to channel spiral motion into his Evil Gun. He’s now using the right rotation to strike the smoke yokai.

Enenra still believes he has the upper hand since Jiji has to swap with the Evil Eye to block his hits, and the Evil Eye can't shoot Evil Gun. Enenra attacks relentlessly, not giving Jiji any chance to switch. But to his surprise, Jiji manages to blast him with another Evil Gun even while still in Evil Eye form.

Ad

The chapter closes with an exciting reveal. Jiji has unlocked a new form, a fusion state with the Evil Eye. In this form, he’s in control of his body while still cloaked in Evil Eye’s spiritual power. This means he can now tank Enenra’s hits and still unleash his Evil Gun without needing to switch forms.

What to expect in Dandadan chapter 206? (speculative)

Jiji maintains his promise to entertain the Evil Eye (Image via Science SARU)
Jiji maintains his promise to entertain the Evil Eye (Image via Science SARU)

Jiji's new form marks a major turning point in the fight against the smoke yokai Enenra, so Dandadan chapter 206 will likely focus on how he uses this power to gain the upper hand and secure victory. This battle looks set to give Jiji a well-earned moment in the spotlight, along with a significant power boost.

Ad

There’s also a good chance the next chapter might shift briefly to Momo and Vamola’s side, offering a glimpse into their clash with the chameleon-faced alien and phantom thieves.

Also read:

About the author
Dishani Dutta

Dishani Dutta

Twitter icon

Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.

Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.

While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.

Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.

When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dishani Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications