  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50: Release date and time, where to read, and more

By Dishani Dutta
Modified Aug 08, 2025 01:59 GMT
Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 release date and time (Image via Redice Studio/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)
Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 release date and time (Image via Redice Studio/D&C Media KAKAO)

Following the webtoon’s old schedule, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 is expected to be released on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 10 pm KST. Solo Leveling Ragnarok returned after a four-month hiatus with chapters 48 and 49 on August 7, 2025, in South Korea. Suho finally comes face-to-face with Tielle, still using the Park Dojin alias.

Ad

The chapters also bring back familiar foes, Hwang Dongsoo, Hwang Dongsuk, and Kang Taeshik. A Stardust-linked prison break ramps up the tension. Meanwhile, Choi Jong-in and Lim Taegyu start to suspect Suho’s involvement in the drug scheme. With things heating up, the next chapter will likely focus on Suho taking on the escapees, and maybe the S-Rank Hunters too.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 release date, time, and countdown

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 may see Suho and Dojin&#039;s faceoff (Image via Redice Studio/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)
Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 may see Suho and Dojin's faceoff (Image via Redice Studio/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 is expected to come out on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 10 pm KST (and JST) in South Korea. So far, the manhwa’s publisher, D&C Media, hasn’t officially shared an updated schedule for season 2.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since chapters 48 and 49 still dropped on a Wednesday night, closely following the old timetable, it’s safe to assume that future chapters will likely arrive on Wednesday nights as well.

However, it’s still uncertain if the manhwa will stick to weekly releases. If it does, chapter 50 will arrive a bit earlier on the same day at varying times for most international readers.

The expected release timings for Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Ad
Time ZonesDateTime
Pacific TimeWednesday, August 136:00 AM
Central TimeWednesday, August 138:00 AM
Eastern TimeWednesday, August 139:00 AM
Greenwich Mean TimeWednesday, August 131:00 PM
Central European TimeWednesday, August 133:00 PM
Indian Standard TimeWednesday, August 136:30 PM
Philippines Standard TimeWednesday, August 139:00 PM
Australian Central TimeWednesday, August 1311:30 PM
Ad
Ad

Where to read Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50?

Dongsuk and Taeshik may come to center stage in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)
Dongsuk and Taeshik may come to center stage in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 will be available on the KAKAO PAGE website, a popular South Korean digital platform for webcomics and fiction. That said, readers should note that this site only releases the chapters in Korean.

Ad

International readers can access the English-translated version on Tapas, a global site that brings Solo Leveling Ragnarok manhwa to fans worldwide.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapters 48 and 49: A brief recap

Suho meets Tielle/Park Dojin (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)
Suho meets Tielle/Park Dojin (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

In Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapters 48 and 49, Sung Suho faces the monsters from the dungeon break. He’s yet to test just how much stronger he’s become since the Class-change Quest. He has gained many new skills. He can use Shadow Creation to forge items from shadows, with their quality depending on the source material.

Ad

Now at Level 42, Suho can also store these shadows and use Shadow Item Contract to craft weapons that grow stronger over time. Still, the significance behind his new class title, Irregular: White Shadow, remains a mystery. Park Dojin (Tielle’s disguise) arrives and finishes off the remaining monsters. He comes face-to-face with Suho.

The protagonist doesn’t know who he really is, but Tielle does. Meanwhile, the dungeon break broadcast spreads news of Suho’s return. Jinho and Jin-chul are relieved, but Choi Jong-In and Kim Taegyu suspect him of killing Lee Minsung. Taegyu orders Dojin to bring Suho to the Hunters Association.

Ad

Dojin tells Suho he’s wanted for Minsung’s murder and possible ties to the drug Stardust. Suho agrees to come peacefully, already intending to visit. Tielle senses Suho’s growth and realizes the current Star Fragment won’t be enough to brainwash S-Rank Hunters like him, they need to develop Star Fragment further.

Dongsoo&#039;s return is also hinted at (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)
Dongsoo's return is also hinted at (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Before they leave, an emergency alert reports a massive prison break at Jisan Correctional Facility, home to criminal Hunters. Stardust is likely involved, so Suho decides to intervene first. He tells Dojin to blame him and runs off. Tielle also welcomes this chance to gauge Suho’s current strength. Meanwhile, at the prison, Hwang Dongsuk rallies escapees against the Association.

Ad

Chaos spreads as prisoners run amok in the city. They’ve been given Star Fragments, boosting their confidence. Dongsuk also hinted that an "S-Rank" ally is aiding them (likely hinting at Hwang Dongsoo). Association Hunters are quickly overwhelmed by Stardust-enhanced opponents.

Just then, Kang Taeshik approaches Dongsuk, saying their real goal is to smuggle him overseas to Dongsoo. While Taeshik despises Dongsoo, he won’t risk crossing an S-Rank. In the meantime, S-Rank Hunters, including Jinchul, prepare to join the fray. Jinchul notes that the prison’s control center was destroyed and an A-Rank guard defeated, proof that someone powerful is involved.

Ad

Taegyu suspects Suho, who is also heading straight for the scene. Jinchul believes Suho wants to help, but even Jong-in grows doubtful. Tielle decides to observe quietly for now- he’s grateful to someone who’s spreading Stardust, so he can watch from the sidelines.

Suho arrives using Beast Possession and immediately leaps into action. He warns the escapees to surrender quietly. If they resist, they’ll face death.

What to expect in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50? (speculative)

Ad

With season 2 kicking off at full throttle, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 will likely dive straight into Suho’s battle against the prison escapees. The S-Rank Hunters are also expected to join the fray, which could complicate things further.

As the chaos escalates, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 50 may see Suho find himself fighting both the escapees and the Hunters at the same time. An inevitable confrontation with the Hunters seems close, while familiar antagonists like Taeshik, Dongsuk, and Dongsoo are reentering the scene. All these developments set the stage for even more intensity as season 2 unfolds.

Ad

Also read:

About the author
Dishani Dutta

Dishani Dutta

Twitter icon

Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.

Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.

While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.

Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.

When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dishani Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications