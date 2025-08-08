Dandadan season 2 episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official sites, Dandadan season 2 episode 7 is set to be released on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. In episode 6, aired on Friday, August 8, Seiko and the others team up with the Hayashi Performers to exorcise the Evil Eye from Jiji. However, Jiji begs them not to harm it. Seiko ends up calling off the ritual and even welcomes the yokai into their &quot;family.&quot;She then begins training Jiji to harness his immense spiritual energy so he can keep the Evil Eye under control on his own. Meanwhile, Momo takes a part-time job at a maid café, but her friends drag Okarun there. They’re both put in an awkward position as she has to serve them as a &quot;maid.&quot;Episode 7 is expected to show the group’s time at the café, along with Jiji’s ongoing training and how they adjust to life with the Evil Eye still in their midst.Dandadan season 2 episode 7 release date, time, and countdownOkarun, Momo, and Aira (Image via Science SARU)As previously stated, Dandadan season 2 episode 7, titled &quot;Feeling Kinda Gloomy,&quot; is scheduled for release in Japan on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. Due to time zone differences, the English-subtitled version will be accessible to most international fans earlier, on Thursday, August 14, at varying times.The release timings for Dandadan season 2 episode 7 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Daylight TimeThursday, August 148:26 AMCentral Daylight TimeThursday, August 1410:26 AMEastern Daylight TimeThursday, August 1411:26 AMGreenwich Mean TimeThursday, August 143:26 PMCentral European Summer TimeThursday, August 145:26 AMIndian Standard TimeThursday, August 148:56 PMPhilippines Standard TimeThursday, August 1411:26 PMAustralian Central Standard TimeFriday, August 1512:56 AMWhere to watch Dandadan season 2 episode 7?Dandadan season 2 episode 7 will air on 28 MBS/TBS-affiliated stations, under their &quot;Super Anime-ism TURBO&quot; slot on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. Subsequent broadcasts will follow later that day on AT-X at 10:30 PM JST, and on BS NTV on Wednesday, August 20 at 12:30 AM JST.Viewers in Japan can also enjoy the next episode of this Summer 2025 season on various streaming platforms, such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Disney+, DMM TV, Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, Bandai Channel, and U-NEXT, among others.For international fans, this sequel is streaming on major global platforms, including Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll, providing worldwide access to the episodes.A brief recap of Dandadan season 2 episode 7Okarun as he sees Momo in maid outfit (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 7, titled We Became A Family, starts as the Evil Eye takes control of Jiji, attacks Okarun, and wrecks Momo’s house. Momo quickly douses him with hot water and brings Jiji back. He apologizes, but Okarun notes that the yokai seemed even stronger than before.The Hayashi performers, a band named HAYASii, arrive to help with the exorcism. Their performance excites everyone, including Jiji and the Evil Eye. he begins to resist the ritual. Seiko tells Momo to use her psychic powers and hold him down. But just as she touches him, she sees glimpses of the Evil Eye’s past. Jiji also pleads with them not to kill the Evil Eye as he empathizes with it. Jiji promised to be his friend, and now, he wishes to fulfil that promise.Seiko trusts Jiji and calls off the exorcism. She even welcomes the Evil Eye into their &quot;family.&quot; Aira is concerned about keeping such a dangerous being around, but Okarun promises to grow strong enough to stop it if needed, because Jiji is his friend, and he wants to help him. Momo makes the same vow, and though reluctant, Aira also joins in.Mi and Muko takes Okarun to the maid cafe (Image via Science SARU)After the HAYASii departs, Momo and co are left with a damaged, rain-soaked, cold house. They patch it up temporarily with cardboard. Seiko begins training Jiji to control his vast spiritual energy so he can keep the Evil Eye in check. Momo joins the sessions since she’s been through the same training before.That night, Okarun and Momo keep watch over Jiji. He feels guilty and apologizes for troubling them. Okarun shares how he also troubled Momo and Seiko when Turbo Granny took over his body. He tried to repay Seiko for the damage, but she told him to pay it back by helping others, something he’s now doing for Jiji.The next morning, Momo, Okarun, and Aira head to school while Jiji stays home. Momo starts looking for a part-time job to help repair their house. Mi and Muko later tell Okarun about her new job, which he already knows. But they then drag him along on a &quot;date&quot; that ends at the café where Momo works.Episode 6 closes on a playful note as Mi and Muko push Okarun to become a customer at the maid café, and an awkward Momo has to serve him in a maid costume.What to expect in Dandadan season 2 episode 7? (speculative)Okarun and Momo (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 7 will likely lean into a more lighthearted, romantic vibe as Momo, Okarun, and her friends spend time at the maid café, where Momo has to awkwardly serve them as their &quot;maid.&quot; At the same time, the next episode may also touch on Jiji's ongoing training.With the group choosing to keep the Evil Eye around, viewers might also see some intense moments if the yokai stirs up trouble again, and how everyone adjusts to life with both the yokai and a possessed Jiji in the mix.