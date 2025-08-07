Dandadan season 2 episode 6: Jiji saves Evil Eye from getting exorcised as Momo joins a maid cafe

Released on Friday, August 8, 2025, Dandadan season 2 episode 6 sees Seiko and co perform an exorcism on Jiji to get rid of the Evil Eye. The HAYASii band helps, but Jiji pleads with them not to kill the Evil Eye. Seiko is convinced and calls off the ritual, and even welcomes the yokai into their &quot;family.&quot;Seiko begins training Jiji to control his vast spiritual energy, which he can use to keep the yokai in check by himself. Meanwhile, Momo takes a part-time job. Mi and Muko drag Okarun to her new workplace, a maid café. Dandadan season 2 episode 6 ends on a lighthearted, comedic note as Momo has to serve them in a maid uniform.Dandadan season 2 episode 6: The Hayashi performers arrive as Jiji’s exorcism beginsOkarun and Momo in Dandadan season 2 episode 6 (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 6, titled We Became A Family, adapts manga chapters 52 to most of chapter 54. The episode begins just as the Evil Eye takes control of Jiji, attacks Okarun, and smashes parts of Momo’s house. Momo uses hot water to snap Jiji out of it. He apologizes for the damage. Okarun notes that the Evil Eye has become stronger than before.Just then, the Hayashi performers, the band HAYASii, arrive to assist with Jiji's exorcism. Though they can’t see spirits, their music echoes into the spiritual realm, affecting the spirits without putting themselves at risk of being influenced by the supernatural.Jiji during the exorcism (Image via Science SARU)As soon as their performance begins, the power from the song resonates with everyone, including the Evil Eye. Jiji begins to resist the exorcism. Seiko tells Momo to hold him down with her psychic powers, but the moment she touches him, she sees glimpses of the Evil Eye’s tragic backstory. Jiji also begins to plead that he doesn’t want the Evil Eye to be exorcised.He was just a lonely child trapped in a room. All he wanted was to play with the other children. Jiji promised to play with him. Now that he’s finally free, Jiji can’t bear to see him die again. Suddenly, Seiko stops the exorcism. She has faith in Jiji and welcomes the Evil Eye into their family.The HAYASii performers (Image via Science SARU)Aira worries about the risks of keeping such a powerful entity around. She doesn’t want to look after Jiji for life. Thus, Okarun steps up. He vows to get stronger so he can handle the Evil Eye if it loses control. Aira doesn’t understand why he’d go that far, but Okarun says it’s because Jiji is his friend.Momo is touched and makes the same promise. Aira won’t lose to Momo, so she also follows suit. Jiji asks Okarun for a hug, while Momo and Aira bicker in the background. However, Seiko senses rain approaching. She warns them, but it's too late. Just as raindrops land on Jiji, the Evil Eye takes over and punches Okarun.Dandadan season 2 episode 6: Momo takes a part-time job at a maid caféDandadan season 2 episode 6 shifts after Momo and co bring Jiji back once again. The HAYASii performers take their leave, but Momo thinks they’ll be needed again soon. But now, they’re left with a rain-drenched, shattered house. They patch things up temporarily using supermarket boxes, trying to make the best of the situation.Seiko begins training Jiji to help him control his spiritual flow and energy. Momo also joins in since she’s already had the same training. Jiji has a massive amount of spiritual energy. Seiko explains that if he learns to manage it well, he may be able to keep the Evil Eye in check on his own.Momo and Okarun as they meet at the maid cafe (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 6 sees Okarun and Momo keep an eye on Jiji all night. He feels guilty for all the trouble he’s causing them and apologizes. Okarun is more than happy to help, though. He shares the time when Turbo Granny possessed him, and he caused trouble for Seiko and Momo.He worked part-time jobs to pay Seiko back, but she refused the money and instead told him to repay it by helping others in the future. The next morning, Momo, Okarun, and Aira head to school, and Jiji stays behind. Momo starts looking for a part-time job to help fix their home.Mi and Muko takes Okarun to the maid cafe (Image via Science SARU)She remembers that her friend Ririna was looking for a part-timer at the restaurant where she works, but Mi and Muko tell her she has to be consistent if she’s serious about working. After school, Mi and Muko tell Okarun that Momo took the job. He already knew about it, but they drag him out for a &quot;date.&quot; It was all to take him to the cafe where Momo is working.Dandadan season 2 episode 6 wraps up on a lighthearted note as Mi and Muko push Okarun to be a customer at the maid café. They ask Momo, who’s in a full maid uniform, to serve them.Final thoughtsSeiko in Dandadan season 2 episode 6 (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 6 takes a softer turn as Jiji persuades Seiko, Momo, and the others to spare the Evil Eye. Okarun and Momo support their friend while Seiko starts training him to control his spiritual power so he can keep the yokai in check on his own.The last bit leans into comedy and a touch of romance as Okarun is dragged to the maid café, and she's forced into the awkward role of serving him as his "maid."