The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie continues to set new box office records with its international release

With the recent release of the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's international distribution, the film arrived in Taiwan's theaters on Friday, August 8, 2025. While the series has become quite famous for breaking several records, the recent Taiwan premiere added to the long list of accomplishments.The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie has earned an estimated NT$110 million (US$3.4 million) within two days of its premiere, making it Taiwan's biggest anime movie event. Fans have become ecstatic with the new information relayed by the series' official X account, @DemonSlayerSc, and have shown no reluctance in expressing their opinions on the social media site.Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's Taiwan release has broken yet another recordAs mentioned earlier, the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie has broken yet another record with the Taiwan release on Friday, August 8, 2025. As revealed on the series' official X account on Sunday, August 10, 2025, the movie has earned a substantial amount of NT$110 million, which translates to US$3.4 million, within two days of the movie's premiere in the theatres.The movie has already broken several records previously, from the insane ticket sales in Japan to the manga issues being sold worldwide. After breaking all these records with the pre-release on July 18, 2025, in Japan, Taiwan was the first country to get the international release last Friday.Since Ufotable announced the anime movie, fan excitement has remained strong. To combat piracy from the Japanese pre-release, the studio is using separate release windows for different countries. Despite rumors that piracy hurts global interest, box office news from Taiwan shows otherwise, with fans expressing their enthusiasm across social media.Fans' reaction to the latest box office record by the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle moviestrongest @imhimgojouLINKDemon Slayer - Infinity Sold out in all showings &amp;amp;amp; theatres in Taiwan 🔥 it is the first country to receive it internationally outside of Japan 😎 The next is Malaysia on August 14 then Philippines on August 20 🔥The latest Taiwan release box office record by the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie has hyped the fandom for the upcoming release dates in other countries as well. As the @DemonSlayerSc official account revealed the sales estimation on X, fans joined in the comments to convey their opinions:&quot;The global earnings are gonna clutch in fr. NT$ &gt; yen&quot;, said one fan.&quot;As it should be&quot;, added another.&quot;Wow, Demon Slayer's killing it in Taiwan! $3.4M in 2 days is insane. Taiwan's clearly all in!&quot;, claimed a third.&quot;I hope Israel represents!!&quot;, said a fourth.With the course set for all the global release dates for the series, the Demon Slayer fandom is in high anticipation for the movie's premiere in their respective countries. Judging by how things went in Taiwan, it can be confidently said that by the time all global releases are concluded, the movie will reach a peak no other anime film has achieved.