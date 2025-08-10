One Piece: Heroines anime announced with visual

A brand-new anime adaptation of One Piece: Heroines, the beloved light novel collection featuring the female members of the One Piece universe, has been confirmed. It was revealed to be adapted in the announcement on August 10, 2025, during the One Piece Day '25 event, with the promise of launching stories based on Nami, Robin, Vivi, Perona, Hancock, Tashigi, Reiju, and Uta.The new anime adaptation will be directed by Yu Kamatani, the character designs will be created by Takashi Kojima, and Momoka Toyoda is responsible for the writing of the script. It will take a new and engaging take on the heroines of the Grand Line.The anime adaptation of the One Piece: Heroines has finally been announced, along with the teaser visualOn August 10, 2025, another expansion for the One Piece universe opened after the announcement of an anime adaptation of One Piece: Heroines at One Piece Day 2025. One Piece: Heroines features the female protagonists of Eiichiro Oda's beloved series, their own journey, strengths, and relationships, and is taking a new format that will inspire both veterans and those unfamiliar with One Piece as an original series.Adapted from the light novels created by Jun Esaka and illustrated by Sayaka Suwa, the project features eight leading women, including Nami, Nico Robin, Nefertari Vivi, Perona, Boa Hancock, Tashigi, Vinsmoke Reiju, and Uta. Each heroine will have her own episode that showcases unique stories and backgrounds, including rare elements not found in the primary storyline.One Piece: Heroines will feature Nami and other female characters from the story (Image via Toei Animation)The light novel was serialized in the One Piece Magazine since 2019 and put an innovative spin on the original manga series. The teaser illustration of the anime features two of the Straw Hat Pirates' gorgeous heroines, Nami and Robin. The dramatic poses present the action-oriented storytelling and vibrant designs to come.The production team of the upcoming One Piece: Heroines was also revealed. It will be under the direction of Haruka Kamatani, Momoka Toyoda will be the scriptwriter, and Takashi Kojima will design the characters.Robin as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)Although a specific release date and genre are kept secret, excitement about the series is building. The audience is looking forward to seeing such favorite characters as Nami dealing with life-defining possibilities, Robin unlocking ancient secrets, and Vivi managing royal affairs with grace, all with the technical flair of Toei Animation and the narrative depth of the original novels.As One Piece expands to new avenues, including live-action adaptation and an upcoming main series remake, the announcement of the One Piece: Heroines anime marks a shift back to stories centered on characters and diverse ways of world-building.Related links:One Piece Live Action season 2 reveals first trailer and announces season 3Loki's potential as a Straw Hat in One Piece will depend on his Devil FruitSilver Axe might have mastered this forgotten One Piece skill