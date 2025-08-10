One Piece Live Action season 2 reveals first trailer and announces season 3

Netflix has revealed the first-look teaser for One Piece Live Action season 2, giving fans a new look at the Straw Hat crew on their trip through the notorious Grand Line. The teaser presents new characters, such as Miss All Sunday, Miss Wednesday, Captain Smoker, Brogy, along with the familiar characters, such as Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji, and Usopp.

Even before season 2 is released in 2026, Netflix has already given season 3 an early renewal and will start production later this year.

Netflix reveals the first look of the One Piece Live Action season 2, along with the announcement of the renewal of season 3

On August 10, 2025, Netflix generated excitement in the anime and streaming communities when it revealed the long-awaited first looks at the One Piece Live Action season 2. In addition to this, the streaming giant has also unexpectedly renewed the third season of the show.

The announcement was out during the annual One Piece Day celebration in Tokyo. Even though no exact release date was announced, One Piece Live Action season 2 is currently scheduled for release in 2026.

It will elevate the stakes with stronger enemies and more dangerous missions. The crew: Monkey D. Luffy, portrayed by Iñaki Godoy; Nami, performed by Emily Rudd; Roronoa Zoro, by Mackenyu; Usopp, presented by Jacob Romero; and Sanji by Skylar, will navigate their way into the Grand Line. They will encounter strange islands and deadlier enemies, testing their friendship and resoluteness.

First look of Brogy was revealed from One Piece Live Action season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The teaser revealed new faces among the crew and villains, including the introduction of everyone's favourite Tony Tony Chopper, the cute reindeer-human hybrid voiced by Mikaela Hoover.

Identifiable faces seen in the teaser, including anticipated characters like Smoker, portrayed by Callum Kerr; Nico Robin, portrayed by Lera Abova; and Miss Wednesday, portrayed by Charithra Chandran, ramped up speculation on how closely the adaptation will follow Eiichiro Oda's beloved source material.

On the production front, Netflix announced that Ian Stokes would become co-showrunner with Joe Tracz for Season 3, after Matt Owens' highly publicized exit.

Nico Robin as seen in One Piece Live Action season 2 first look (Image via Netflix)

The move reiterates the streamer's ongoing commitment to One Piece, which has been broadly praised for its adherence to the manga spirit and the energetic cast chemistry.

As season 2 suggests an even larger battle and new adventures, and the third season is in the works, One Piece fans can look forward to the live-action adventure continuing to sail on. Netflix's high-seas epic is still on top of international pop culture and ready to set sail to uncharted waters with the Straw Hats as they pave the way.

