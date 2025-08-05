Imu's strength in One Piece might come from a certain grimoire, and Rocks' plan to counter it gives a hint

One Piece might have just revealed a big clue about what actually fuels Imu's almost unfathomable abilities, and it could be older and more disturbing than fans realize. The mysterious grimoire that appears to summon weapons and perform dark magic might be the source of Imu's seemingly limitless power.However, if that's true, it would also cast a very different light on Rocks D. Xebec's failed attempt to attack Imu while they were in the Room of Flowers. His plan involved two specific Devil Fruits, which could suggest some way to defend against the work of this grimoire. One Piece’s deep secrets about history, power, and forbidden knowledge may all be connected through this corrupting book.Disclaimer: The article is speculative in nature. It reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.How Imu's powers are from a certain grimoire in One Piece, explainedGunko was seen holding a book in her Devil form in One Piece chapter 1150 (Image via Shueisha)In One Piece, Imu has long been a mystery: silent, godlike, and untouchable. Yet recent events suggest that Imu's power may come from an object even darker and more mysterious than expected: a grimoire. In classic folklore, grimoires are mystical books linked to black magic, often used to summon or control spirits. In the One Piece universe, this idea might be taken as a terrifying source of power, enabling Imu to distort reality, summon weapons, and maybe even command all Devil Fruit powers known to humanity.Imu's power could be due to a mysterious grimoire in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)When Imu is demonstrated, one item consistently seems to materialize out of nowhere: a book. This is no ordinary artifact; it functions more like a corrupted version of the legendary &quot;Book of Life,&quot; deformed and rewritten for some dark purpose. Imu's grimoire allows the use of multiple skills at will, from what looks like a &quot;Devil's Contract&quot; and a shield barrier that even the strongest opponents cannot break through. This suggests a theory: Imu's book is not just an artifact of power, but also the key to understanding their unmatched dominance.Imu's grimoire could be holding the powers of all the Devil Fruits in One PieceMultiple Devil Fruits as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)One theory is that this grimoire contains all Devil Fruit abilities, essentially serving as the personification of the Devil itself. It acts as an extensive checklist of powers that gives Imu an unfair advantage over anyone, regardless of their strength. However, there is one exception: the Nika Fruit.This might be the only Devil Fruit that the grimoire cannot replicate, possibly because of its carefree nature or divine origin. Imu's fear of Joy Boy and the Nika Fruit likely comes from this very limitation.Rocks D. Xebec's desire to get two specific Devil Fruits could be to eliminate Imu's powersRocks D. Xebec is the only known pirate to directly challenge the World Government. In the Room of Flowers, he confronted Imu but was cut short. Why? Because when he tried to strike, the grimoire summoned a barrier that completely blocked his attack. This mirrors Oden's experience with the Barrier-Barrier Fruit in Wano, where his power was ineffective against a force that nullified direct attacks. Recognizing this similarity helps us understand what prevented Rocks. Even he, with his skills, couldn't find a way through... at least not at first.Blackbeard's Devil Fruit could be a key to defeating Imu in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)So what did Rocks do? According to the theory, he devised a plan that required two specific Devil Fruits to bypass Imu’s overwhelming defenses. One is believed to be the Nika Fruit, which, as discussed, may be the only force beyond the grimoire’s reach. The second, intriguingly, could be Blackbeard’s Yami Yami no Mi, the Darkness Fruit. This fruit is not just powerful; it nullifies other Devil Fruit abilities. Its true potential might lie in its ability to neutralize even the spells Imu's book casts.If this is true, Blackbeard's fruit is the kryptonite to Imu's grimoire, a negative force capable of canceling another negative force. Blackbeard, of course, doesn't know this yet, but perhaps Rocks was the first person, when it came to Gold Roger, to understand just how useful this power would be during the inevitable showdown. This adds a layer of irony; the power to negate the world's worst evil could be in the hands of another pirate or villain.Final thoughtsLuffy in his Gear 5 form as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)In One Piece, a theory suggests that Imu's power comes from a mystical Grimoire. This could be an obscure, supernatural book of powers that possibly contains all Devil Fruit abilities except the Nika Fruit. This corrupted version of the Book of Life allows Imu to conjure weapons and barriers, as well as rewrite reality itself. Rocks D. Xebec tried to destroy Imu but was unsuccessful, probably because of this book's protective features. 