Recent One Piece chapters increasingly make God Valley look like a shrewd ploy to take down famous pirate crews

By Mudassir Kamran
Modified Aug 01, 2025 05:30 GMT
one piece
Whitebeard Pirates at the God Valley (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece has slowly built a different narrative of the notorious God Valley incident, one that seems less like luck and more like a setup. As the latest chapters progress, it's becoming more apparent that God Valley may not have simply been the location of chaos, but a stage set to eliminate some of history's deadliest pirate crews.

This wasn't about Rocks D. Xebec's drive for more; it was about wiping out anyone who dared to loom near an ancient secret. From Imu's potential involvement to rumors of betrayal from within, God Valley suddenly appears less like a random battlefield and more like a master plan.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Was the God Valley incident a trap to hunt down famous pirate crews in One Piece? Explained

Holy Knights at the God Valley in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)
Holy Knights at the God Valley in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The latest One Piece chapters are slowly reshaping the story surrounding God Valley to the point where it now appears less like a battlefield of destiny and more like an intentional plan to annihilate powerful pirate crews.

The manner in which the event transpired, where the Pirates, Marines, and Holy Knights were clashing with one another within a single location, now seems too schematic to be accidental. God Valley could have been a ploy expertly planned by Imu, who had one motive in mind: to eliminate Rocks D. Xebec, the sole man known to have laid eyes on the enigmatic ruler of the world.

Rocks Pirates at the God Valley in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)
Rocks Pirates at the God Valley in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The theory proposes that Imu killed Rocks not only because he was ambitious, but also because he was knowledgeable. Steps could have been taken to guarantee Rocks' demise, first, by infiltrating the Rocks Pirates through a possible traitor, potentially Wang Zhi, who later became Pirate Island's ruler.

Second, by manipulating King Harald, a proud Elbaf leader whom Rocks attempted to recruit time and again. Through employing his ancient knowledge of navigation and taking advantage of his ideals, the World Government might have corrupted Harald's perception of Rocks into something dangerous and barbaric.

Imu as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)
Imu as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Harald could have been the one to spill information about God Valley's worth to Rocks. If the place meant something to Rocks, then holding it out as bait would guarantee that he'd fall into a trap. Ginny's abduction, while sad, could have been simply an added incentive to bring additional pirate crews to the island, particularly Roger's. The real scheme could have been to take all of them out before they could alter the world.

However, Garp arrived and interrupted the flow of the battle. It changed the whole game and saved Roger and others from death. Rocks was dead and out of the way, but the pirates that survived were going to reshape the world. Whitebeard's legacy and Roger's advancements to become the Pirate King ushered in a new era that Imu most certainly did not want to let happen.

Final thoughts

The events that transpired at God Valley may not have been simply a chaotic battle; rather, it is more about erasing threats before they could reshape the world. Now, there's something about the presence of Marines, Holy Knights, and elite pirate crews at the same explicit location that feels too particular to be chance.

If Imu did stage it all, then the demise of Rocks was just one part of a larger plan; it was to end a hazardous future before it began. However, with Garp's interference, it was only delayed.

