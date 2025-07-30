Davy Jones' curse could explain why Devil Fruit users sink in One Piece

  • home icon
By Mudassir Kamran
Modified Jul 30, 2025 06:30 GMT
one piece
Davy Jones was once a legendary pirate in One Piece, cursed by the Devil to spend eternity at the bottom of the ocean, where he guards any ship, treasure, or sailor that ever fell into his underwater "locker." Similarly, the Devil Fruit users in the One Piece world are all cursed to sink when submerged because the sea rejects their powers. This is a curse linked to their supernatural connection to Devil Fruits.

This introduction suggests that the reason Devil Fruit users sink mirrors Davy Jones' curse: an ancient, sea-bound curse that symbolically and narratively shows how a sea-cursed Devil Fruit user is claimed by the sea, unable to swim or stay afloat.

Disclaimer: The article contains the author's opinions and spoilers from One Piece.

How Davy Jones answers Devil Fruit users sinking in One Piece, explained

The mystery behind why Devil Fruit users sink in One Piece could be tied to the legend of Davy Jones, a powerful figure cursed to guard his locker at the bottom of the sea. Eiichiro Oda frequently combines actual myths with his lore, and Davy Jones' curse could be an unseen key.

Imagine Davy Jones was once a respected person, perhaps somehow related to the Void Century, and even revered by characters such as Rocks D. Xebec. His fall, though, could have been the result of being falsely accused of stealing something divine—Pandora's Box, a hypothetical fourth Ancient Weapon.

Luffy got thrown into the sea after Kaido&#039;s attack (Image via Toei Animation)
This fourth weapon— unlike Uranus, Poseidon, or Pluton—may be the origin of Devil Fruits themselves. Because the myth of Pandora is about unleashing uncontrollable powers, its stolen power may have scattered into what we know as Devil Fruits.

Eating these fruits, therefore, is metaphorically "stealing" from the box. That act can trigger a sea-based curse originally inflicted on Davy Jones—anyone who indulges in the stolen power becomes part of the punishment.

Luffy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)
Unable to repay what was never stolen, Davy Jones became a permanent prisoner of the sea. This curse, resonating through the ages, now passes over everyone who consumes the fruit. Devil Fruit users have immense abilities, but are rejected by the ocean, unable to swim or survive drowning. The "sea's hatred" towards them is less a natural law and more a spiritual consequence, perhaps connected to this ancient crime.

And if the box is now buried deep in the world's political center, perhaps the so-called "National Treasure" of Mary Geoise, then the World Government may be the actual culprit. That would be why Imu and the Celestial Dragons are afraid of the truth coming out.

Davy Jones' curse, then, is a hidden injustice that punishes every Devil Fruit user as long as the initial crime is still not resolved. According to this theory, the sea is not naturally an enemy of Devil Fruit users, but a divine power calling for reparation.

Final thoughts

Luffy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)
The idea that Devil Fruit users sink in One Piece could be based on an ancient curse connected to the myth of Davy Jones, claimed as a result of an act he "may" not have done. This theory suggests Davy Jones was falsely accused of stealing Pandora's Box, which is perhaps a fourth Ancient Weapon, one tied to the origin of Devil Fruits.

When a person eats one of these Devil Fruits, they commit a form of "theft," which activates the curse of the ocean. The sea's rejection of Devil Fruit users is therefore a spiritual act of punishment rather than a natural law of the sea, requiring justice that has long been overdue.

Edited by Bharath S
