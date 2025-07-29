Initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1156 have emerged, offering fans an early glimpse of the installment’s content ahead of its official release on August 4, 2025, on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website and app. According to the leaks, One Piece chapter 1156 continues to dive into the past. It unravels the chaotic rivalries between some of the most prominent factions that ruled the seas before the onset of the Great Piracy Era. In particular, the chapter shows a skirmish between the Roger Pirates and the old generation’s Kuja Pirates. The stakes rise with the intervention of the Marines, which leads to a thrilling confrontation between Gol D. Roger and Monkey D. Garp, both in their young incarnations. One Piece chapter 1156 also reveals Rocks D. Xebec’s plan to overthrow the World Government, a plot allegedly hinging on Elbaph.Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1156.One Piece chapter 1156 spoilers explore the events leading to the God Valley IncidentAs per the spoilers, One Piece chapter 1156 will be titled “Idols”, which probably references both the fame of the Kuja Pirates and a young Loki’s admiration for the mighty Rocks Pirates. Instead of the usual cover story centered on Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano, the issue opens with a special double-page color spread.The spread depicts the three most important members of the Roger Pirates, namely Gol D. Roger, Silvers Rayleigh, and Scopper Gaban, as well as the Straw Hat Pirates. Regarding the Straw Hats, Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, and Sanji are depicted in the foreground compared to the rest of the crew.About four decades before the present narration, the Kuja Pirates were idolized by people all around the world. At the time, Gloriosa was the captain of the crew, while Shakuyaku was the second-in-command. For context, they are a crew composed entirely of female pirates chosen among the elite members of Amazon Lily’s Kuja tribe.Rayleigh and Shakuyaku are husband and wife (Image via Shueisha)Although Gloriosa was the Pirate Empress of Amazon Lily, the people’s favorite was Shakuyaku, captivating everyone with her stunning beauty. One day, the Kuja Pirates and the Roger Pirates encountered each other at sea, leading to a skirmish between the two crews.Enchanted by Shakuyaku’s beauty as if bewitched, the Roger Pirates were unable to fight properly. Interestingly, Gloriosa was in love with Gol D. Roger, but even he had eyes only for Shakuyaku. However, Shakuyaku was actually interested in the second-in-command of the Roger Pirates, Silvers Rayleigh.Out of the sudden, a Navy ship led by Monkey D. Garp appeared. The Kuja Pirates immediately fled, while the Roger Pirates engaged the Marines in combat. Roger, wielding his sword Ace, and Garp, relying on his fists, confronted each other in an intense clash of their combat moves, releasing a massive wave of Conqueror’s Haki all around.Elbaph's legendary Devil Fruit (Image via Shueisha)One Piece chapter 1156 then shifts the narration to Elbaph, where a young Loki was thinking about joining the Rocks Pirates when they next visited the island again. Meanwhile, the Rocks Pirates were in Hachinosu, the island they had turned into their lair.Charlotte Linlin “Big Mom”, Kaido, Silver Axe, and Captain John had joined the crew, adding to the previous members. Rocks D. Xebec informed his crew that Elbaph would be crucial to his plan to destroy the Holy Land of Mary Geoise and topple the World Government.In the final part of One Piece chapter 1156, Xebec elaborated on his plan in more detail. He revealed that he needed two legendary Devil Fruits, one of which was kept in Elbaph. He also explained that he wanted King Harald to eat Elbaph’s legendary Devil Fruit and assist him in the fight against the World Government. Finally, he noted that he needed to find the vanished Giant shipwrights from the Galleila group.Analysis of One Piece chapter 1156 spoilersRoger Pirates and Straw Hat Pirates (Image via Toei Animation)One Piece chapter 1156 pays homage to the Roger Pirates, the first and so far only crew to ever reach Laugh Tale, and their designated heirs, the Straw Hat Pirates. A beautiful color spread highlighted the most important members of these two crews. It highlights Gol D. Roger, Silvers Rayleigh, and Scopper Gaban for the Roger Pirates, as well as Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, and Sanji for the Straw Hats.Roger, Rayleigh, and Gaban were the top three strongest members of the Roger Pirates, with Kozuki Oden only joining the crew during their final journey, and thus being primarily identified as a member of the Whitebeard Pirates. Roger stood as the captain, while Rayleigh, a man feared as the “Dark King”, was his second-in-command. Then, Gaban was the number three of the formidable crew.The complete names of these three legendary pirates were associated with metals – gold, silver, and copper – a subtle yet evident symbolism to hint at their hierarchy. Similarly, the Straw Hat Pirates have Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji as their core trio of fighters, with Luffy being the captain of the crew, while Zoro is his right-hand man and second-in-command, and Sanji takes the third spot as his left-hand man.Hancock fell in love with Luffy like Gloriosa did with Roger (Image via Shueisha)One Piece author Eiichiro Oda decided to also depict Nami on this spread, which emphasizes her crucial role as the navigator of the Straw Hat crew and the second person to join Luffy in his pirate adventure after Roronoa Zoro.Previously, the story had stated that Gloriosa, the Pirate Empress from three generations before the present one, had left Amazon Lily after falling in love with a man. She experienced the typical “Love Sickness” disease peculiar to Amazon Lily’s Pirate Empresses. One Piece chapter 1156 revealed that Gloriosa was in love with Roger, who was not interested in her.Gloriosa’s interest in Roger clearly parallels Boa Hancock’s infatuation with Luffy. The chapter also showed the beginning of the romance between Gloriosa’s second-in-command and successor at the head of the Kuja Pirates, Shakuyaku, and Silvers Rayleigh. As is well known, the fearsome “Dark King” and Shakuyaku are husband and wife in the present time.For the joy of fans, One Piece chapter 1156 showed a clash between Gol D. Roger and Monkey D. Garp. The Pirate King and the “Marine Hero” fought each other for many years. They eventually developed so much mutual respect that Roger trusted Garp to raise his son, Portgas D. Ace, and Garp loved the child as if he were his own.Xebec proclaiming his ambition (Image via Shueisha)It’s revealed that Rocks D. Xebec’s plan to overthrow the World Government would hinge on King Harald eating Elbaph’s legendary Devil Fruit. It is the same item that, according to the present narration, Loki coveted and killed Harald for. Unfortunately, One Piece chapter 1156 doesn’t reveal the name of the powers of this mysterious Devil Fruit.Another interesting detail featured in the chapter is that Xebec mentioned the Giants of the Galleila group as a key component of his plan. The World Government captured and imprisoned these Giant shipwrights. It is possibly because their craftsmanship could allow them to create or replicate Pluton. This suggests that Xebec may have wanted to use this Ancient Weapon against the World Government.Related LinksOne Piece: A complete list of every narrative parallel between Zoro and LokiOne Piece chapter 1155 hints at the Will of D. and Davy Jones' connectionEverything in One Piece is crucial (and the Davy Back Fight confirms it)One Piece chapter 1156 confirms August 2025 release scheduleOne Piece chapter 1156: Release date and time, where to read, and more