Latest One Piece spoilers confirm the most influential Amazon Lily character in history (and it's not Boa Hancock)

One Piece chapter 1156 spoilers bring a sudden twist to Amazon Lily's legacy with confirmation that Boa Hancock is not the most influential Kuja in history. The chapter explores a standout flashback from forty years ago, where the Kuja Pirates had just reached the peak of their fame all throughout the world. They were led by Gloriosa and her second in command, Shakuyaku.This time, Oda sensei is talking about Amazon Lily, and the focus of the chapter is not on Hancock, but on the woman who, at one time, captivated even Gol D. Roger and changed the entire trajectory of Kuja's history, Shakuyaku. The chapter had appearances from Rayleigh, Roger, and Rocks D. Xebec, once again flipping what fans thought they knew about the history of Amazon Lily.Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer, and it includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.The latest One Piece spoilers confirm that Shakuyaku was more influential than Boa Hancock in her timeThe latest One Piece spoilers from chapter 1156 confirm that Shakuyaku had a greater impact than Boa Hancock as a Kuja Pirate. In a flashback that takes place almost 40 years before the events of the present timeline, the chapter discovers that Shakuyaku was Gloriosa's second-in-command as the former Pirate Empress of Amazon Lily.Yet, while Gloriosa owned the official name, it was Shakuyaku who gathered the attention of the world. This is something even Boa Hancock, in all her beauteous and powerful, never truly gained.Shakuyaku as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)The Kuja Pirates were loved around the world at the time, and Shakuyaku was the most beloved among the crew members. Her beauty was said to be spellbinding, such that even the Roger Pirates, one of the strongest crews ever, could not fight properly for a moment when they met her.This one moment marks a special influence that goes beyond strength or title. While Boa Hancock has political power and fighting abilities, she has never been able to exercise that kind of control over legendary characters.It was also established in the flashback that Gol D. Roger himself was attracted to Shakuyaku, with Gloriosa in love with Gol D. Roger. Though Roger was normally detached, his focus was exclusively on Shakuyaku, further adding to her significance during that time.Gol D. Roger as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)Around that time, Shakuyaku was interested in Silvers Rayleigh, who later became her husband. The fact that she managed to develop a lasting relationship with one of the most notorious pirates in history indicates that she was not only admired but highly respected.Shakuyaku also appears to have been a major transitional figure in the Kuja legacy. Although not formally Pirate Empress, her charm and personal style influenced the course of Amazon Lily to the point that Hancock has been unable to equal. These new revelations place Shakuyaku's legacy on a far higher level than had previously been known. This confirms that during her time, she was not only a part of Kuja's history, but she was its face.Final thoughtsShakuyaku and Rayleigh as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)The most recent One Piece spoilers confirm that Shakuyaku's reach extended far and above titles or prestige. Her reach to influence great individuals like Roger and Rayleigh. The fact that she could overshadow even the Pirate Empress, and being the central figure of influencing the Kuja legacy, all underscore a presence that characterized an era.Although Boa Hancock is a prominent leader, Shakuyaku's unmatched charm and influence confirm that she was the most influential figure of Amazon Lily in her time.